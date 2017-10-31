Fiskars Corporation Stock Exchange Release October 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. EET



Fiskars financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2018



Fiskars Corporation will publish its financial reports in 2018 as follows:



- Financial Statements Bulletin 2017: February 7, 2018 - Interim report January-March: April 27, 2018 - Half-year report January-June: August 1, 2018 - Interim report January-September: October 31, 2018



Annual Report 2017 The Annual Report for 2017 will be published on Group's website during week 8.



Annual General Meeting Fiskars Annual General Meeting will be held in Helsinki, Finland, on March 14, 2018.



Fiskars' financial reports will be published in Finnish, Swedish and English and they are available on Group's website www.fiskarsgroup.com immediately after publication.



