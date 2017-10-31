sprite-preloader
ELEMENTIS PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, October 30

Elementis plc (the "Company')

In accordance with the provisions of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency rules, the Company announces that it has an issued and voting share capital of 463,908,091 ordinary shares of 5p each at 31 October 2017. The Company holds no such ordinary shares as treasury shares.

The above figure of 463,908,091 may be used by shareholders as the denominator when calculating their interests in the Company for the purpose of determining whether they are required to notify their interest under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Wai Wong
Company Secretary
020 7067 2999

LEI: 549300LQIH685LI2ML36


© 2017 PR Newswire