Andrew Booker Appointed to Drive Continued Expansion across Strategic Sectors

In line with its strategy to continue to grow its insurance and financial institutional client base across the globe, Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has hired Andrew Booker as head of sales focusing on these strategic sectors across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

This newly created role expands Northern Trust's dedicated team responsible for supporting the evolving needs of sophisticated institutional investors and forms a cornerstone of its global growth strategy.

Based in London, Booker will drive sales across Northern Trust's range of asset and fund servicing, capital markets, liquidity and data solutions for insurance and financial institutions in EMEA. He reports to Douglas Gee, head of sales for Northern Trust's Corporate Institutional Services business in EMEA.

Booker joins Northern Trust from SEI Investments where he was head of sales for the SEI Wealth Platform in Europe. During his 20-year career in the financial services industry, he has held senior roles in sales and relationship management at Brown Brothers Harriman, senior product and strategy roles at J.P. Morgan and programme management roles at Royal Bank of Scotland.

"We are delighted to appoint Andrew to this newly created position which demonstrates our commitment to providing consultative, value-driven solutions to our clients," said Penelope Biggs, chief strategy officer for Northern Trust's Corporate and Institutional Services business. "His experience alongside Northern Trust's innovative range of solutions will help insurance companies and financial institutions as they evolve their business models in response to the economic and regulatory environment."

Northern Trust provides a comprehensive range of asset servicing and asset management solutions to a broad spectrum of insurance industry clients, including life, property and casualty, pensions, protection and indemnity, captives, as well as the specialist Lloyd's insurance market in the UK. Financial institutions serviced by Northern Trust include some of the world's foremost providers of financial services, including banks, broker/dealers and global investment managers and others, supporting their global investment programmes and business strategies.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2017, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$9.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

