Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2017) - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) ("Defiance") is pleased to announce the commencement of a Phase II, 5,000 meter drill program targeting new high-grade silver shoots along a 900m section of the Veta Grande vein located southeast of the San Acacio Silver Deposit in Zacatecas, Mexico.

"We are excited to begin the first systematic drill program testing the Veta Grande vein east of San Acacio. Our geological model indicates that with the Veta Grande tilting to the south east, historic miners did not recognize the potential of the vein along strike. If our model is correct, we could dramatically expand the district's silver footprint. With two diamond drills operating, we look forward to a steady flow of drill results over the next three months." stated Roy Bonnell, President and CEO of Defiance Silver Corp.

The Veta Grande vein, which pinches and swells along strike, produced approximately 200M ounces of silver from high-grade shoots in the swells, with an estimated 100M ounces of silver from high-grade shoots on Defiance's portion of the Veta Grande. Mapping, mineralogical studies and drilling to date indicate that the pinching and swelling continues along strike and the mineralized system hosting the San Acacio deposit is tilted to the southeast. With only a few shallow historic exploration shafts and minor modern exploration, there is significant potential for the discovery of multiple intact, high grade silver shoots in this area. Over 4.4 km of Defiance's 5.6 km holdings along the Veta Grande vein have not seen historical production nor been systematically explored, providing Defiance the opportunity to potentially grow the resource along strike.

A Panoramic Video on the San Acacio Deposit is available on our website, or Click Here to visit our Defiance YouTube Channel. Defiance Silver Corp. is a silver explorer and developer advancing the San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District of central Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring and developing 7 operating mines to date. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand San Acacio to become one of Mexico's premier high grade wide vein silver deposits.

Mr. Bruce Winfield, P.Geo. consultant to Defiance Silver Corp, is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, and has approved the technical information concerning the Company's material mineral properties contained in this press release.

