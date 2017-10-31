New digital process automation capabilities provides add-on technology for automation at the user interface level

Enables a new wave of work automation with Kryon Systems partnership

Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) today announced that it is taking its partnership with robotic process automation (RPA) provider Kryon Systems to the next level with a technology license and distribution agreement. The partnership pairs Software AG's webMethods Dynamic Apps with Kryon Systems' Leo RPA platform, enabling automation from desktop to back end systems.

Wolfram Jost, chief technology officer, Software AG, noted: "Robotic Process Automation provides webMethods Dynamic Apps Platform with the ability to automate human interactions with applications in a business user-friendly, low code, way. We are excited about the possibilities for robotic process automation, which will extend digital process automation capabilities and provide automation for the user."

RPA offers a new "virtual workforce" of software robots to help automate repetitive manual tasks and processes. Instead of people taking their focus from their core work with repetitive, mundane high volume tasks, robots will do this work and much more. RPA is visually configurable and easy to implement; there is no need for deeper integration or coding to change of underlying processes and it requires a relatively low up-front investment.

Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon systems, said: "Working with Software AG, Kryon Systems continues to expand its global footprint. Kryon and Software AG are creating the future of the workplace, where robots and humans will interact and operate seamlessly, executing processes, and passing assignments from one to the other. Together we are enabling companies to implement true digital transformation in the enterprise."

Analysts forecast that in as few as three years RPA will be a $1 billion market with 40% of large global organizations using it to automate work activities. For example, in the shared services business function as much as 65% of the work can be reduced through automation.

Benefits of RPA include:

Increased efficiency and productivity

A higher level of accuracy fewer errors

Flexibility and scalability to add and change processes as needed

Compliance business rules regulations are embedded in processes

Cost savings reduces operating costs and increases throughput

To see Software AG's Robotic Process Automation in action, register for a Digital Business Demo webinar here.

Contact Software AG to learn more.

About Kryon Systems

Kryon Systems delivers innovative, intelligent Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions empowering companies to transcend the processes which consume their most valuable resource time. While other RPA vendors provide tools that focus solely automating repetitive process- oriented tasks, Kryon aims for a complete and lasting solution, ultimately removing these tasks entirely from the day-to-day workflow of enterprises. Using patented visual and deep learning technologies Kryon's RPA enables companies to discover the innovators and creators among them by reducing the noise, complexity, errors and wasted time which go hand in hand with process execution. Kryon's intelligent RPA is changing the reality of today's process-focused business world, by offloading the repetitive, soul-crushing processes to a digital workforce not only for the increased productivity, reduced error rates, and lower operating costs, but so that companies can focus on what they want to be creative, imaginative, revolutionary, and with greater revenue. Learn more about Kryon Systems and the numerous Fortune 500 organizations already benefiting from its products at www.kryonsystems.com

About Software AG

Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) helps companies with their digital transformation. With Software AG's Digital Business Platform, companies can better interact with their customers and bring them on new 'digital' journeys, promote unique value propositions, and create new business opportunities. In the Internet of Things (IoT) market, Software AG enables enterprises to integrate, connect and manage IoT components as well as analyze data and predict future events based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Digital Business Platform is built on decades of uncompromising software development, IT experience and technological leadership. Software AG has more than 4,500 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of €872 million in 2016. To learn more, visit www.softwareag.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031005832/en/

Contacts:

Software AG

Maya Smith, 703-390-7432

maya.smith@softwareag.com