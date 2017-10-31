The "Global and China UBI Industry Report, 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Starting in China in 2012, later than in foreign countries, UBI is primarily developed by mainly referring to foreign products and mature models. Auto insurance, always the largest sub sector of property insurance in China, reported original premium income of RMB683.455 billion in 2016, up 10.3% from a year earlier and accounting for 78% of property-insurance original premium income.

The reform of commercial car insurance rate management system was piloted from May 2015 and the market-oriented reform of car insurance rate was staged nationwide on July 1, 2016. Also, the rapid evolution of automotive IoT (Internet of Things) gives great impetus to the automotive UBI industry. The Chinese automotive UBI market is expected to value RMB201.8 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 43.0%.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of UBI

2 Global Telematics Insurance Market

3 Car Insurance and UBI Localization in China

4 UBI Cases in Europe

5 UBI Cases and Companies in North America

6 UBI-related Companies in China

Companies Mentioned

Allstate

Carsmart

China Life Property Casualty Insurance Co., Ltd.

Cihon

Deren Electronic

Desjardins

DiNA Technology

Hartford

Launch Tech

MSD

Nanjing Renrenbao Network Technology Co., Ltd.

PICC P&C

Ping An Property Casualty Insurance Co. of China

PingJia Technology

Progressive

Shenzhen Autonet

Shenzhen Dingran Information Technology

State Farm

Zebra-Drive

Zhong An Online P&C Insurance Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f49nlb/global_and_china

