Dienstag, 31.10.2017

WKN: A0M4ZJ ISIN: CNE1000004S4 
31.10.2017 | 15:28
(2 Leser)
Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - 2017 Third Quarterly Results Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO. LTD.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 0576)

2017 THIRD QUARTERLY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The directors (the "Directors") of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") are pleased to announce the third quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 (the "Period").

The audit committee of the Company has reviewed the quarterly results of the Group for the Period. Set out below are the Group's unaudited condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position and unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the Period together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period of 2016:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the nine months ended
September 30,
20172016
Rmb'000Rmb'000
(Unaudited)(Unaudited and
restated)
-----------------------------------------
Continuing operations
Revenue7,211,3297,405,839
Operating costs(3,459,750)(3,693,365)
----------------------------------------
Gross profit3,751,5793,712,474
Securities investment gains569,657319,675
Other income and gains and losses(25,413)169,219
Administrative expenses(56,923)(50,412)
Other expenses(70,238)(28,262)
Share of profit of associates150,75830,177
Share of profit of a joint venture14,3496,287
Finance costs(467,333)(506,177)
--------------------------------------------
Profit before tax3,866,4363,652,981
Income tax expense(881,256)(912,981)
---------------------------------------------
Profit for the Period from continuing operations2,985,1802,740,000
Discontinued operations
Profit for the Period from discontinued operations-30,716
--------------------------------------------
Profit for the Period2,985,1802,770,716
---------------------------------------------
Profit for the Period attributable to owners of the Company:
-Continuing operations2,398,8962,151,400
-Discontinued operations-29,571
---------------------------------------------
2,398,8962,180,971
Profit for the Period attributable to non-controlling interest:
-Continuing operations586,284588,600
-Discontinued operations-1,145
----------------------------------------------
586,284589,745
----------------------------------------------
2,985,1802,770,716
----------------------------------------------
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Available-for-sale financial assets:
- Fair value gain during the Period92,56928,958
- Reclassification adjustments for cumulative gain
included in profit or loss upon disposal		(82,589)(26,023)
Share of differences arising on translation5988
Income tax relating to items that may be reclassified subsequently(2,495)(734)
----------------------------------------------
Other comprehensive income for the Period, net of income tax7,5442,289
----------------------------------------------
Total comprehensive income for the Period2,992,7242,773,005
---------------------------------------------
Total comprehensive income for the Period attributable to:
Owners of the Company2,402,4352,182,167
Non-controlling interest590,289590,838
---------------------------------------------
2,992,7242,773,005
---------------------------------------------
Earnings per share
From continuing and discontinued operations - basic and dilutedRmb55.23centsRmb50.22 cents
---------------------------------------------
From continuing operations - basic and dilutedRmb55.23centsRmb49.54 cents
---------------------------------------------

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at
September 30,
2017		As at
December 31,
2016
Rmb'000Rmb'000
(Unaudited)(Audited)
--------------------- -------------------
Non-current assets19,646,73521,603,208
Current assets51,821,77552,158,224
Current liabilities34,464,06642,507,358
----------------------------------------
Net current assets17,357,7099,650,866
----------------------------------------
Total assets less current liabilities37,004,44431,254,074
----------------------------------------
Non-current liabilities8,663,0047,078,147
----------------------------------------
28,341,44024,175,927
----------------------------------------
Capital and reserves
Share capital4,343,1154,343,115
Reserves15,715,06013,974,042
----------------------------------------
Equity attributable to owners of the Company20,058,17518,317,157
Non-controlling interests8,283,2655,858,770
----------------------------------------
28,341,44024,175,927
----------------------------------------

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the nine months ended
September 30,
20172016
Rmb'000Rmb'000
(Unaudited)(Unaudited)
--------------------------------------
Net cash (used in) from operating activities(159,195)2,432,567
Net cash from (used in) investing activities1,150,627(596,757)
Net cash used in financing activities(3,684,077)(2,916,694)
-------------------------------------
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents(2,692,645)(1,080,884)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the Period7,198,7454,983,051
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes5988
--------------------------------------
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the Period4,506,1593,902,255
======================

By Order of the Board
Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.
ZHAN Xiaozhang
Chairman

Hangzhou, the PRC, October 31, 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are:Mr. ZHAN Xiaozhang,Mr. CHENG Tao andMs. LUO Jianhu; the non-executive directors of the Company are:Mr. WANG Dongjie,Mr. DAI Benmeng, andMr. ZHOU Jianping; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are:Mr. ZHOU Jun,Mr. PEI Ker-Wei andMs. LEE Wai Tsang, Rosa.


