Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - 2017 Third Quarterly Results Announcement

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO. LTD.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0576)

2017 THIRD QUARTERLY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The directors (the "Directors") of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") are pleased to announce the third quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 (the "Period").

The audit committee of the Company has reviewed the quarterly results of the Group for the Period. Set out below are the Group's unaudited condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position and unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the Period together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period of 2016:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the nine months ended

September 30, 2017 2016 Rmb'000 Rmb'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited and

restated) -------------------- --------------------- Continuing operations Revenue 7,211,329 7,405,839 Operating costs (3,459,750) (3,693,365) -------------------- -------------------- Gross profit 3,751,579 3,712,474 Securities investment gains 569,657 319,675 Other income and gains and losses (25,413) 169,219 Administrative expenses (56,923) (50,412) Other expenses (70,238) (28,262) Share of profit of associates 150,758 30,177 Share of profit of a joint venture 14,349 6,287 Finance costs (467,333) (506,177) ---------------------- ---------------------- Profit before tax 3,866,436 3,652,981 Income tax expense (881,256) (912,981) ----------------------- ---------------------- Profit for the Period from continuing operations 2,985,180 2,740,000 Discontinued operations Profit for the Period from discontinued operations - 30,716 ---------------------- ---------------------- Profit for the Period 2,985,180 2,770,716 ----------------------- ---------------------- Profit for the Period attributable to owners of the Company: -Continuing operations 2,398,896 2,151,400 -Discontinued operations - 29,571 ----------------------- ---------------------- 2,398,896 2,180,971 Profit for the Period attributable to non-controlling interest: -Continuing operations 586,284 588,600 -Discontinued operations - 1,145 ------------------------ ---------------------- 586,284 589,745 ------------------------ ---------------------- 2,985,180 2,770,716 ------------------------ ---------------------- Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Available-for-sale financial assets: - Fair value gain during the Period 92,569 28,958 - Reclassification adjustments for cumulative gain

included in profit or loss upon disposal (82,589) (26,023) Share of differences arising on translation 59 88 Income tax relating to items that may be reclassified subsequently (2,495) (734) ----------------------- ----------------------- Other comprehensive income for the Period, net of income tax 7,544 2,289 ----------------------- ----------------------- Total comprehensive income for the Period 2,992,724 2,773,005 ----------------------- ---------------------- Total comprehensive income for the Period attributable to: Owners of the Company 2,402,435 2,182,167 Non-controlling interest 590,289 590,838 ----------------------- ---------------------- 2,992,724 2,773,005 ----------------------- ---------------------- Earnings per share From continuing and discontinued operations - basic and diluted Rmb55.23cents Rmb50.22 cents ---------------------- ----------------------- From continuing operations - basic and diluted Rmb55.23cents Rmb49.54 cents ---------------------- -----------------------

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at

September 30,

2017 As at

December 31,

2016 Rmb'000 Rmb'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) --------------------- ------------------- Non-current assets 19,646,735 21,603,208 Current assets 51,821,775 52,158,224 Current liabilities 34,464,066 42,507,358 --------------------- ------------------- Net current assets 17,357,709 9,650,866 --------------------- ------------------- Total assets less current liabilities 37,004,444 31,254,074 --------------------- ------------------- Non-current liabilities 8,663,004 7,078,147 --------------------- ------------------- 28,341,440 24,175,927 --------------------- ------------------- Capital and reserves Share capital 4,343,115 4,343,115 Reserves 15,715,060 13,974,042 --------------------- ------------------- Equity attributable to owners of the Company 20,058,175 18,317,157 Non-controlling interests 8,283,265 5,858,770 --------------------- ------------------- 28,341,440 24,175,927 --------------------- -------------------

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the nine months ended

September 30, 2017 2016 Rmb'000 Rmb'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ------------------- ------------------- Net cash (used in) from operating activities (159,195) 2,432,567 Net cash from (used in) investing activities 1,150,627 (596,757) Net cash used in financing activities (3,684,077) (2,916,694) ------------------- ------------------ Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,692,645) (1,080,884) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the Period 7,198,745 4,983,051 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 59 88 ------------------- ------------------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of the Period 4,506,159 3,902,255 =========== ===========

By Order of the Board

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.

ZHAN Xiaozhang

Chairman

Hangzhou, the PRC, October 31, 2017

