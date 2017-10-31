Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-10-31 15:35 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The year 2017 has not brought significant surprises to the Group so far, and competition in the media and print services market remains strong. It's important to continuously test new products and opportunities to keep customers engaged. This approach has helped to increase the Group's revenue and provides a good basis for future growth, but in the short term it will lead to cost growth and lower profitability.



In the third quarter the Group's consolidated revenue grew by 4% and the 9-month revenue increase is 2%. In the third quarter, the revenue amounted to EUR 15.0 million and the 9-month revenue was EUR 46 million. Third-quarter EBITDA was EUR 1.8 million, which is 8% lower than the year before. In the 9-month period, the decline is 6% compared to the previous year and the EBITDA amounted to EUR 5.2 million. The Group earned a net profit of EUR 0.8 million in the third quarter and EUR 2.4 million in 9 months.



Online revenues increased strongly, especially in Latvia and Lithuania, where third-quarter growth was 15% and 17% respectively. Online revenues account for 31% of the Group's total revenue. The Estonian print media market remains stable, both in terms of advertising and paying readers. The circulations of our newspapers remain more stable than in the neighboring markets, thanks to strong consumption habits and the interest and need for reliable media, be it on paper or digital format.



The aforementioned numbers include the results of 50% of our joint ventures (AS SL Õhtuleht, AS Ajakirjade Kirjastus, AS Express Post and OÜ Linna Ekraanid).



The third-quarter revenue of the media segment increased by 6%, totalling EUR 10.6 million. The EBITDA amounted to EUR 1.1 million, which is 1% less than in the same period last year. The revenue growth was once again led by Latvia and Lithuania, but SL Õhtuleht and Ekspress Meedia also achieved a good result. The joint venture Ajakirjade Kirjastus is currently in the active investment phase to generate new revenue, which has slightly affected its profitability.



In the 9 month period, the segment's revenue has increased by 5% and the EBITDA has grown 9%, amounting to EUR 32 million and 3.1 million, respectively. In order to remain competitive, we are engaged in continuous innovation in the development of various products as well as technical platforms. The basis of our success is growing together with clients and their preferences. We have launched on the market an almost barrier-free content consumption model and it has contributed to a significant increase in our digital distribution revenues.



Rapid growth in Latvia continues. In the third quarter, the revenue of Delfi Latvia increased by 15%, amounting to EUR 0.9 million. The EBITDA remained below last year's level, but this is due to a one-off allowance for doubtful receivable. In July, the number of Internet users in Delfi Latvia exceeded one million, and in the whole third quarter Delfi has been the leader in Latvia in terms of the number of users. Delfi Latvia is recognized as the most trusted media channel in Latvia.



The third quarter revenue of Ekspress Meedia increased by 2% to EUR 4.7 million. The EBITDA was up 58% to EUR 0.5 million. The number of digital subscriptions increased by 5% compared to the second quarter and by 46% compared to the period a year earlier. To provide added value to our customers, we are organizing more experience marketing events. In August, on the re-independence day, Estonian rock band Ruja held a hugely successful reunion concert on the Song Festival Grounds, and there were also a number of smaller events aimed at subscribers under our various brands.



In the third quarter, the revenue of Delfi Lithuania increased by a significant 17% to EUR 2.3 million, while online revenues increased by as much as 26%. In the third quarter, the EBITDA amounted to EUR 0.5 million, par with the previous year. As the biggest initiative in its history, Delfi has launched a massive project "Idea for Lithuania", the aim of which is to find the three most prominent ideas for the country's future development, and also to make sure that these ideas are implemented. The initiative is supported by the Lithuanian President, the Parliament Speaker and the Prime Minister. Other media companies are also involved.



The third-quarter revenue of Ajakirjade Kirjastus fell by 9% to EUR 2.1 million. The EBITDA remained modest and amounted to EUR 110 thousand, being significantly lower than a year ago. This is in particular attributable to the complicated situation on the print advertising market, changes in the sales team, and increased development costs, especially online. Also the amount of book titles published has been reduced, which in turn has affected the revenue figure. Half of the results is included in the consolidated figures of Ekspress Group. In the fourth quarter the company's book publishing department will be merged with the group's 100% subsidiary Hea Lugu, making it one of the Estonian five largest book publishers, and enabling for a more efficient operation. As a result of the transaction, Ajakirjade Kirjastus OÜ will own a third of OÜ Hea Lugu.



For SL Õhtuleht, the third quarter was successful. The revenue increased to EUR 2.2 million, which is 7% more than last year, whereas the EBITDA growth was 28% and amounted to EUR 210 thousand. Half of it is included in the consolidated figures of Ekspress Group. Compared to other market players, Õhtuleht is able to raise both advertising and subscription revenue thanks to its loyal customers. This is partly achieved by the increase in automated sales and the provision of special advertising solutions. In the last 12 months Õhtuleht has had the largest circulation in Estonia among daily newspapers. In addition, the number of digital subscribers is increasing strongly, having increased 10% quarter-on-quarter and has almost doubled over the past year.



The situation in the printing services segment has not changed and the usual hard struggle for every customer continues. Strong price competition, especially by printing houses in Latvia and Lithuania has reduced revenues and profitability. However Printall's revenue fell only 4% compared to last year, reaching EUR 5.4 million. The EBITDA remained below 13% last year's level, amounting to EUR 0.9 million. Over the last year, we have been more active towards Central Europe, which allows us to compete in larger markets and create new and profitable customer relationships there. High reputation and high quality of our printing house are the best reference in this regard.



The Group's financial position has substantially strengthened over the past year. Thanks to the amendments to the loan agreement, which ended the monthly loan repayments, we can even more actively invest in new companies and grow our business scope.



In the third quarter we acquired a 100% ownership in ACM LV SIA, which deals with the sale of digital outdoor advertising in Latvia and is our first such step in Latvia. The acquisition supports the Group's goal of developing a digital outdoor advertising business line.



In August, OÜ Kinnisvarakeskkond, a new affiliate with a holding of 49% was founded, whose main area of activity is the development of a new real estate portal.



The Group contributes more and more to expanding its business and increasing employee motivation. In the third quarter we launched Hans H Luik Educational Training Fund which has helped many employees to choose different courses that will help to develop further their competencies.



The quarter ended has added optimism about the potential growth of revenue, but due to increased investment in our employees and products it is not yet reflected in the EBITDA growth.



Our ambition remains to offer new and interesting experiences both on paper and in digital media, without ever compromising on news quality, choice of topics and journalistic objectivity.



The Group's goal is to be a truly modern media group with a strong foothold in all markets where actively present, with a leading position in online media.



FINANCIAL INDICATORS AND RATIOS - joint ventures consolidated 50% line-by-line



In the consolidated financial reports 50% joint ventures are recognised under the equity method, in compliance with international financial reporting standards (IFRS). In its monthly reports, the management monitors the Group's performance on a basis of proportional consolidation of joint ventures and the syndicated loan contract also determines the calculation of some loan covenants by proportional consolidation. For the purpose of clarity, the management report shows two sets of indicators: one where joint ventures are consolidated line-by-line 50% and the other where joint ventures are recognised under the equity method and their net result is presented as financial income in one line.



Performance indicators - joint Q3 Q3 Change Q3 Q3 Q3 ventures 50% 2017 2016 % 2015 2014 2013 consolidated (EUR thousand) For the period Sales 15 014 14 437 4% 14 169 13 833 12 977 EBITDA 1 775 1 932 -8% 2 143 1 732 1 359 EBITDA margin (%) 11.8% 13.4% 15.1% 12.5% 10.5% Operating profit 1 005 1 085 -7% 1 423 872 718 Operating margin (%) 6.7% 7.5% 10.0% 6.3% 5.5% Interest expenses (102) (125) 19% (157) (189) (204) Net profit/(loss) for the 813 902 -10% 1 210 644 455 period* Net margin (%)* 5.4% 6.2% 8.5% 4.7% 3.5% Net profit for the period in 813 902 -10% 1 210 1 599 455 financial statements (incl. write-downs and gain from change in ownership interest) Net margin (%) 5.4% 6.2% 8.5% 11.6% 3.5% Return on assets ROA (%) 1.1% 1.2% 1.6% 2.1% 0.6% Return on equity ROE (%) 1.6% 1.9% 2.5% 3.6% 1.1% Earnings per share (EPS) 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.05 0.02



Performance indicators - joint 9 9 Change 9 9 9 ventures 50% months months % months months months consolidated (EUR thousand) 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 For the period Sales 46 093 45 384 2% 44 346 44 606 41 901 EBITDA 5 202 5 507 -6% 5 148 6 124 5 246 EBITDA margin (%) 11.3% 12.1% 11.6% 13.7% 12.5% Operating profit 2 896 3 108 -7% 2 930 3 743 3 299 Operating margin (%) 6.3% 6.8% 6.6% 8.4% 7.9% Interest expenses (324) (394) 18% (477) (546) (578) Net profit/(loss) for the 2 444 2 538 -4% 2 247 3 005 2 490 period* Net margin (%)* 5.3% 5.6% 5.1% 6.7% 5.9% Net profit for the period in 2 444 2 538 -4% 2 247 3 960 2 490 financial statements (incl. write-downs and gain from change in ownership interest) Net margin (%) 5.3% 5.6% 5.1% 8.9% 5.9% Return on assets ROA (%) 3.2% 3.3% 2.9% 5.1% 3.2% Return on equity ROE (%) 4.8% 5.2% 4.7% 9.0% 5.9% Earnings per share (EPS) 0.08 0.09 0.08 0.13 0.08



* The results exclude the revenue earned from the acquisition of shares of AS Ajakirjade Kirjastus and AS SL Õhtuleht from AS Eesti Meedia in 2014, their sale to OÜ Suits Meedia and further restructuring in the amount of EUR 1.0 million, where joint ventures with AS Eesti Meedia were essentially terminated and new joint ventures with OÜ Suits Meedia were created.



Balance sheet - joint ventures 50% 30.09.2017 31.12.2016 Change % consolidated (thousand EUR) As of the end of the period Current assets 15 905 16 251 -2% Non-current assets 60 997 61 506 -1% Total assets 76 902 77 757 -1% incl. cash and bank 2 987 4 572 -35% incl. goodwill 39 208 38 904 1% Current liabilities 9 290 12 222 -24% Non-current liabilities 15 882 14 462 10% Total liabilities 25 172 26 684 -6% incl. borrowings 16 172 16 603 -3% Equity 51 730 51 073 1%



Financial ratios (%) - joint ventures consolidated 50% 30.09.2017 31.12.2016 Equity ratio (%) 67% 66% Debt to equity ratio (%) 31% 33% Debt to capital ratio (%) 20% 19% Total debt/EBITDA ratio 1.98 1.96 Liquidity ratio 1.71 1.33



FINANCIAL INDICATORS AND RATIOS - joint ventures recognised under the equity method



Performance indicators - joint Q3 Q3 Change Q3 Q3 Q3 ventures under equity method 2017 2016 % 2015 2014 2013 (thousand EUR) For the period Sales (only subsidiaries) 12 723 12 205 4% 12 105 11 841 10 985 EBITDA (only subsidiaries) 1 653 1 633 1% 1 889 1 487 1 164 EBITDA margin (%) 13.0% 13.4% 15.6% 12.6% 10.6% Operating profit (only 974 867 12% 1 230 783 544 subsidiaries) Operating margin (%) 7.7% 7.1% 10.2% 6.6% 5.0% Interest expenses (only (95) (117) 19% (140) (175) (204) subsidiaries) Profit of joint ventures by 22 206 -89% 170 87 174 equity method Net profit for the period* 813 902 -10% 1 210 658 455 Net margin (%)* 6.4% 7.4% 10.0% 5.6% 4.1% Net profit for the period in 813 902 -10% 1 210 1 613 455 financial statements (incl. write-downs and gain from change in ownership interest) Net margin (%) 6.4% 7.4% 10.0% 13.6% 4.1% Return on assets ROA (%) 1.1% 1.3% 1.6% 2.2% 0.6% Return on equity ROE (%) 1.6% 1.9% 2.5% 3.5% 1.1% Earnings per share (EPS) 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.05 0.02



Performance indicators - joint 9 9 Change 9 9 9 ventures under equity method months months % months months months (thousand EUR) 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 For the period Sales (only subsidiaries) 39 054 38 581 1% 37 962 38 338 35 796 EBITDA (only subsidiaries) 4 671 4 620 1% 4 240 5 481 4 777 EBITDA margin (%) 12.0% 12.0% 11.2% 14.3% 13.3% Operating profit (only 2 635 2 439 8% 2 202 3 313 2 897 subsidiaries) Operating margin (%) 6.7% 6.3% 5.8% 8.6% 8.1% Interest expenses (only (303) (357) 15% (425) (531) (578) subsidiaries) Profit of joint ventures by 232 562 -59% 589 375 320 equity method Net profit for the period* 2 444 2 538 -4% 2 247 3 019 2 490 Net margin (%)* 6.3% 6.6% 5.9% 7.9% 7.0% Net profit for the period in 2 444 2 538 -4% 2 247 3 974 2 490 financial statements (incl. write-downs and gain from change in ownership interest) Net margin (%) 6.3% 6.6% 5.9% 10.4% 7.0% Return on assets ROA (%) 3.3% 3.5% 3.0% 5.3% 3.3% Return on equity ROE (%) 4.8% 5.2% 4.7% 9.0% 5.9% Earnings per share (EPS) 0.08 0.09 0.08 0.13 0.08



* The results exclude the revenue earned from the acquisition of shares of AS Ajakirjade Kirjastus and AS SL Õhtuleht from AS Eesti Meedia in 2014, their sale to OÜ Suits Meedia and further restructuring in the amount of EUR 1.0 million, where joint ventures with AS Eesti Meedia were essentially terminated and new joint ventures with OÜ Suits Meedia were created.



Balance sheet - joint ventures under equity 30.09.2017 31.12.2016 Change % method (thousand EUR) As of the end of the period Current assets 12 966 13 094 -1% Non-current assets 60 801 61 074 0% Total assets 73 767 74 168 -1% incl. cash and bank 1 391 2 856 -51% incl. goodwill 37 258 36 953 1% Current liabilities 6 895 9 591 -28% Non-current liabilities 15 142 13 504 12% Total liabilities 22 037 23 095 -5% incl. borrowings 15 558 15 784 -1% Equity 51 730 51 073 1%



Financial ratios (%) - joint ventures consolidated 30.09.2017 31.12.2016 under equity Equity ratio (%) 70% 69% Debt to equity ratio (%) 30% 31% Debt to capital ratio (%) 21% 20% Total debt/EBITDA ratio 2.12 2.17 Liquidity ratio 1.88 1.37



Cyclicality



All operating areas of the Group are characterised by cyclicality and fluctuation, related to the changes in the overall economic conditions and consumer confidence. The Group's revenue can be adversely affected by an economic slowdown or recession in home and export markets. It can appear in lower advertising costs in retail, preference of other advertising channels like preference of internet rather than print media and changes in consumption habits of retail consumers e.g. following current news in news portals versus reading printed newspapers, preference of the younger generation to use mobile devices and other communication channels, etc.



Seasonality



The revenue from the Group's advertising sales as well as in the printing services segment is impacted by major seasonal fluctuations. The level of both types of revenue is the highest in the 2nd and 4th quarter of each year and the lowest in the 3rd quarter. Revenue is higher in the 4th quarter because of higher consumer spending during the Christmas season, accompanied by the increase in advertising expenditure. Advertising expenditure is usually the lowest during the summer months, as well as during the first months of the year following Christmas and New Year's celebrations. Book sales are the strongest in the last quarter of the year. Subscriptions and retail sales of periodicals do not fluctuate as much as advertising revenue. However the summer period is always more quiet and at the beginning of the school year in September there is an increase in subscriptions and retail sale which usually continues until next summer holiday period.



Formulas used to calculate the financial ratios EBITDA Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA does not include any impairment losses recognized during the period or result from restructuring. EBITDA EBITDA/sales x 100 margin (%) Operating Operating profit*/sales x100 margin (%) Net margin Net profit/sales x100 (%) Net margin Net margin in financial statements/sales x100 (%) Earnings Net profit / average number of shares per share Equity Equity/ (liabilities + equity) x100 ratio (%) Debt to Interest bearing liabilities /equity x 100 equity ratio (%) Debt to Interest bearing liabilities - cash and cash equivalents (net debt) capital /(net debt +equity) x 100 ratio (%) Total Interest bearing borrowings /EBITDA debt/EBITD A ratio Debt EBITDA/loan and interest payments for the period service coverage ratio Liquidity Current assets / current liabilities ratio Return on Net profit /average assets x 100 assets ROA (%) Return on Net profit /average equity x 100 equity ROE (%)



SEGMENT OVERVIEW



The Group's activities are divided into two large segments - media segment and printing services segment. In previous years, there was also an entertainment segment.



The segments' EBITDA does not include intragroup management fees, impairment of goodwill and trademarks. Volume-based and other fees payable to advertising agencies have not been deducted from the advertising sales of segments, because the management monitors gross advertising sales. Discounts and rebates are reduced from the Group's sales and are included in the combined line of eliminations.



Key financial data of the segments Q3 2013-2017



(thousand EUR) Sales Sales Q3 Q3 Change Q3 Q3 Q3 2017 2016 % 2015 2014 2013 media segment (by equity 8 000 7 436 8% 7 098 6 017 5 551 method) incl. revenue from all 4 617 3 996 16% 3 544 2 918 2 479 digital and online channels printing services segment 5 418 5 629 -4% 5 753 6 596 6 147 entertainment segment 0 0 - 64 0 0 corporate functions 633 535 18% 434 427 396 intersegment eliminations (1 328) (1 395) (1 245) (1 200) (1 109) TOTAL GROUP under equity 12 723 12 205 4% 12 105 11 841 10 985 method media segment (by 10 601 9 965 6% 9 432 8 202 7 724 proportional consolidation) incl. revenue from all 4 812 4 142 16% 3 678 3 008 2 550 digital and online channels printing services segment 5 418 5 629 -4% 5 753 6 596 6 147 entertainment segment 0 0 - 64 0 0 corporate functions 633 535 18% 434 427 396 intersegment eliminations (1 639) (1 692) (1 514) (1 392) (1 290) TOTAL GROUP by proportional 15 014 14 437 4% 14 169 13 833 12 977 consolidation



(thousand EUR) EBITDA EBITDA Q3 Q3 Change Q3 Q3 Q3 2017 2016 % 2015 2014 2013 media segment by equity method 1 019 860 18% 889 323 102 media segment by proportional 1 142 1 159 -1% 1 143 567 297 consolidation printing services segment 860 986 -13% 1 178 1 326 1 245 entertainment segment 0 0 - (1) 0 0 corporate functions (226) (213) -6% (178) (162) (183) intersegment eliminations 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL GROUP under equity method 1 653 1 633 1% 1 889 1 487 1 164 TOTAL GROUP by proportional 1 775 1 932 -8% 2 143 1 732 1 359 consolidation



EBITDA margin Q3 Q3 Q3 Q3 Q3 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 media segment by equity method 13% 12% 13% 5% 2% media segment by proportional consolidation 11% 11% 12% 7% 4% printing services segment 16% 18% 20% 20% 20% TOTAL GROUP under equity method 13% 13% 16% 13% 11% TOTAL GROUP by proportional consolidation 12% 13% 15% 13% 10%



Key financial data of the segments 9 months 2013-2017



(thousand EUR) Sales Sales 9 9 Change 9 9 9 months months % months months months 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 media segment (by equity 24 049 22 718 6% 21 663 19 923 18 225 method) incl. revenue from all 13 916 12 294 13% 11 011 9 434 8 206 digital and online channels printing services segment 17 383 18 633 -7% 18 457 20 868 19 896 entertainment segment 0 0 - 517 0 0 corporate functions 1 799 1 667 8% 1 394 1 271 1 137 intersegment eliminations (4 177) (4 438) (4 068) (3 725) (3 462) TOTAL GROUP under equity 39 054 38 581 1% 37 962 38 338 35 796 method media segment (by equity 32 037 30 394 5% 28 899 26 788 24 912 method) incl. revenue from all 14 511 12 744 14% 11 394 9 740 8 423 digital and online channels printing services segment 17 383 18 633 -7% 18 457 20 868 19 896 entertainment segment 0 0 - 517 0 0 corporate functions 1 799 1 667 8% 1 394 1 271 1 137 intersegment eliminations (5 126) (5 310) (4 921) (4 321) (4 044) TOTAL GROUP by proportional 46 093 45 384 2% 44 346 44 606 41 901 consolidation



(thousand EUR) EBITDA EBITDA 9 9 Change 9 9 9 months months % months months months 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 media segment (by equity 2 562 1 954 31% 2 425 1 922 1 109 method) media segment by proportional 3 093 2 840 9% 3 334 2 565 1 579 consolidation printing services segment 2 782 3 317 -16% 3 611 4 321 4 258 entertainment segment 0 (1) - (1 106) 0 0 corporate functions (672) (649) -4% (689) (763) (593) intersegment eliminations 0 0 0 0 2 TOTAL GROUP under equity method 4 671 4 620 1% 4 240 5 481 4 777 TOTAL GROUP by proportional 5 202 5 507 -6% 5 148 6 124 5 246 consolidation



EBITDA margin 9 9 9 9 9 months months months months months 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 media segment (by equity method) 11% 9% 11% 10% 6% media segment by proportional 10% 9% 12% 10% 6% consolidation printing services segment 16% 18% 20% 21% 21% TOTAL GROUP under equity method 12% 12% 11% 14% 13% TOTAL GROUP by proportional 11% 12% 12% 14% 13% consolidation



MEDIA SEGMENT



The media segment includes Delfi operations in wholly-owned subsidiaries in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, publishing of Estonian newspapers Maaleht, Eesti Ekspress and Eesti Päevaleht, book publishing in Estonia, magazine publishing in Lithuania, activities of the retail offer portal Zave, outdoor screen company ACL LV acquired in the 3rd quarter of 2017 and holding company Delfi Holding. This segment also includes 50% joint ventures AS SL Õhtuleht (publisher of Õhtuleht and Linnaleht), magazine publisher AS Ajakirjade Kirjastus, home delivery company AS Express Post and, since the summer 2016, OÜ Linna Ekraanid, engaged in sale of digital outdoor advertising.



News portals owned by the Group



Owner Portal Owner Portal Ekspress Meedia www.delfi.ee Ekspress Meedia www.ekspress.ee rus.delfi.ee www.maaleht.ee Delfi Latvia www.delfi.lv www.epl.ee rus.delfi.lv Delfi Lithuania www.delfi.lt SL Õhtuleht www.ohtuleht.ee ru.delfi.lt www.vecherka.ee



(thousand EUR) Sales Q3 Q3 Change 2017 2016 % Ekspress Meedia 4 709 4 601 2% incl. Delfi Estonia online revenue 1 661 1 615 3% Delfi Latvia 863 751 15% Delfi Lithuania 2 314 1 979 17% incl. Delfi Lithuania online revenue 1 892 1 498 26% Hea Lugu 96 106 -9% Zave Media 0 0 - ACM LV 21 - - Other companies - - - Intersegment eliminations (3) (1) TOTAL subsidiaries 8 000 7 436 8% SL Õhtuleht* 1 111 1 034 7% Ajakirjade Kirjastus* 1 039 1 139 -9% Express Post* 543 612 -11% Linna Ekraanid* 153 51 200% Intersegment eliminations (243) (306) TOTAL subsidiaries 2 602 2 529 3% TOTAL segment by proportional consolidation 10 601 9 965 6%



(thousand EUR) EBITDA Q3 Q3 Change 2017 2016 % Ekspress Meedia 519 328 58% Delfi Latvia 46 58 -21% Delfi Lithuania 475 474 0% Hea Lugu (3) 0 - Zave Media 0 0 - ACM LV (18) - - Other companies 0 0 - Intersegment eliminations 0 0 TOTAL subsidiaries 1 019 860 19% SL Õhtuleht* 104 81 28% Ajakirjade Kirjastus* 55 181 -70% Express Post* (55) 35 -259% Linna Ekraanid* 18 2 662% Intersegment eliminations 0 0 TOTAL subsidiaries 122 299 -59% TOTAL segment by proportional consolidation 1 142 1 159 -1%



* Proportional share of joint ventures



(thousand EUR) Sales 9 months 9 months Change 2017 2016 % Ekspress Meedia 14 270 14 031 2% incl. Delfi Estonia online revenue 5 100 4 957 3% Delfi Latvia 2 725 2 378 15% Delfi Lithuania 6 758 6 005 13% incl. Delfi Lithuania online revenue 5 504 4 560 21% Hea Lugu 282 307 -8% Zave Media 0 1 -100% ACM LV 21 - - Other companies - - - Intersegment eliminations (7) (4) TOTAL subsidiaries 24 049 22 718 6% SL Õhtuleht* 3 389 3 195 6% Ajakirjade Kirjastus* 3 331 3 398 -2% Express Post* 1 730 1 933 -11% Linna Ekraanid* 327 51 542% Intersegment eliminations (787) (901) TOTAL subsidiaries 7 989 7 675 4% TOTAL segment by proportional consolidation 32 037 30 394 5%



(thousand EUR) EBITDA 9 months 9 months Change 2017 2016 % Ekspress Meedia 1 163 1 005 16% Delfi Latvia 263 150 75% Delfi Lithuania 1 171 876 34% Hea Lugu (17) (17) 0% Zave Media 0 (60) 100% ACM LV (18) - - Other companies (1) (1) 0% Intersegment eliminations 1 2 - TOTAL subsidiaries 2 562 1 954 31% SL Õhtuleht* 362 328 10% Ajakirjade Kirjastus* 192 384 -50% Express Post* (81) 172 -147% Linna Ekraanid* 57 2 2276% Intersegment eliminations (0) (0) -1200% TOTAL subsidiaries 530 887 -40% TOTAL segment by proportional consolidation 3 093 2 840 9%



* Proportional share of joint ventures



ONLINE MEDIA AND DELFI



As the market leader, Delfi continues to invest into new technologies and IT solutions, with the goal of improving the user experience of its reader and advertisers.



This year the zlick innovation has been developed further that now enables to buy paid content with zero click in all our channels. Ad-free Delfi has been launched enabling to read ad-free Delfi portal for a monthly fee. Delfi Sport launched a separate mobile application. In digital newspapers the Android application of Eesti Ekspress now also includes an offline option. The family package that includes all Estonian digital newspapers and magazines of our Group enables access from a separate Android application. Android application enables to send the so-called push messages containing images. Launch of Delfi TV Youtube and Facebook channel. Delfi Latvia has transferred all its verticals to the so-called responsive design and has renewed its local news portal atverskapi.lv. Delfi Lithuania was the first local portal in Lithuania to launch an innovative voiceover solution that enables to listen to the news. Ads.txt solution was also taken into use that enables ad buyers to avoid illegitimate sellers that arbitrage inventory and spoof domains.



Starting from last year, in addition to online advertising in our own portals our advertising sales departments also offer the possibility to buy advertising in other local or international channels. We also offer our customers a full advertising service from the idea to execution and booking media space, and also offer programmatic advertising sales.



The range and content of vertical products continues to expand. Delfi Estonia launched a new Russian language portal - Polesnoje. An agreement was been concluded to broadcast WTA tennis tournaments in order to show the matches of Anett Kontaveit. Exclusive blog and content cooperation is conducted with Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak. Delfi Latvia has been actively broadcasting Latvia's local elections through various multi-media and video projects. Various projects and sub-sites such as "Latvia 2020" and "200 Years of Latvian Art" were also launched. Delfi Lithuania launched new sub-sites "Delfi Food", "Delfi Travel Guide" and "Delfi Home". The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Delfi Lithuania started a multi-year cooperation project and launched NBA's first official Lithuanian online portal in the Delfi environment at www.delfi.lt/nba. To fight fake news, a separate disclose portal was set up at www.demaskuok.lt consisting of information that is distributed, but is not true.



In addition to technological and content improvements, we also focus on design. In the third quarter, Delfi Lithuania launched new, more modern and cleaner design for the portal.



Testing of various e-commerce projects and development of classified portals in Latvia and Lithuania continues.



A lot of attention is being paid on socially responsible behaviour and to supporting various charity projects, cultural, sport, social and business events in all Baltic countries.



Estonian online readership 2016-2017



In the third quarter 2016, Gemius changed the methodology of the online readership survey in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as a result of which the readership of mobile devices and tablet PCs was added to the above readership of computer users. Comparable data from Estonia are available from September 2016.



In the measurement period, the readership of Delfi and Postimees has been relatively stable. In the first quarter of 2016, Postimees merged classified portals www.kv.ee and www.osta.ee owned by Eesti Meedia into its postimees.ee domain. By adding the number of users of classified portals Postimees achieved a higher number of users than Delfi. Delfi usership increase in July 2017 is technical and does not represent a real growth.



Latvian online readership 2016-2017



At the beginning of 2016 research company Gemius changed its method of online survey. These figures now show the number of users of Latvian Internet portals in computers, mobile devices and tablet PCs. Delfi remains stable and is the largest new portal in Latvia by online readership. The number of users of Latvian portals has been relatively stable and is similar for all portals. According to the survey commissioned by the Latvian government in the spring 2017, Latvia's most trusted media channel is Delfi.lv that is trusted more than even the state-owned TV station. Tvnet.lv that belongs to Eesti Meedia has lost users and the gap between Delfi.lv is the biggest during last several years. Also Draugiem is losing users at a stable rate. Delfi usership increase in July 2017 is technical and and does not represent a real growth.



Lithuanian online readership 2016-2017



At the beginning of 2016 research company Gemius changed its method of online survey. These figures now show the number of users of Lithuanian Internet portals in computers, mobile devices and tablet PCs.



Delfi.lt remains Lithuania's largest online portal. In the third quarter 2016, 15min.lt merged several portals that did not belong to this media group and therefore, the number of users of 15min.lt domain increased in the fourth quarter 2016. This growth does not show the number of users of media services and therefore cannot be regarded as the improvement of the market situation of 15min.lt. In March 2017 the readership of such third portals is no longer considered part of 15min.lt and, as a result, the readership of 15min.lt has decreased notably. Tv3.lt has been growing usership and 15min.lt that belongs to Eesti Meedis has been surrendering users.



NEWSPAPERS IN ESTONIA



To get a fair picture of the newspaper market, one must look at the circulation of newspapers together with the number of subscribers of digital newspaper. The newspaper with the largest circulation in Estonia is Õhtuleht whose number of users exceeded 51 thousand in September 2017. Päevaleht has about 48 thousand and Eesti Ekspress has 36 thousand users. The number of users of digital newspapers has notably increased in the recent year and exceeds the decrease in the readership of paper newspapers. For Postimees, the data on users of digital newspapers are not available and the graph shows the number of readers of paper newspapers only.



PRINTING SERVICES SEGMENT



All printing services of the Group are provided by AS Printall which is one of the largest printing companies in Estonia. We are able to print high-quality magazines, newspapers, advertising materials, product and service catalogues, paperback books and other publications in our printing plant.



(thousand EUR) Sales Q3 Q3 Change 2017 2016 % Printall 5 418 5 629 -4%



(thousand EUR) EBITDA Q3 Q3 Change % 2017 2016 Printall 860 986 -13%



(thousand EUR) Sales 9 months 9 months Change 2017 2016 % Printall 17 383 18 633 -7%



(thousand EUR) EBITDA 9 months 9 months Change % 2017 2016 Printall 2 782 3 317 -16%



The printing services segment continues to be impacted by the economic recession which also has a negative impact on our printing plant. The production volume of Printall continues to increase, but the price pressure is still strong due to the production capacity which has become available in Scandinavia as well as the activities of competitors in the Baltic States. A sheet-fed machine acquired two years ago has helped to prevent a steeper revenue decline, and has helped to expand the product range outside the normal media sector. More active sales approach has been taken outside of Nordic countries.



Consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)



(thousand EUR) 30.09.2017 31.12.2016 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1 355 2 805 Term deposits 36 51 Trade and other receivables 8 506 7 468 Corporate income tax prepayment 207 0 Inventories 1 862 2 770 Total current assets 12 966 13 094 Non-current assets Trade and other receivables 993 982 Deferred tax asset 34 34 Investments in joint ventures 2 667 2 435 Investments in associates 578 591 Property, plant and equipment 12 044 12 722 Intangible assets 44 485 44 310 Total non-current assets 60 801 61 074 TOTAL ASSETS 73 767 74 168 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 449 2 313 Trade and other payables 6 286 7 170 Corporate income tax payable 160 108 Total current liabilities 6 895 9 591 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 15 109 13 471 Deferred tax liability 33 33 Total non-current liabilities 15 142 13 504 TOTAL LIABILITIES 22 037 23 095 EQUITY Share capital 17 878 17 878 Share premium 14 277 14 277 Treasury shares (22) (863) Reserves 1 531 2 058 Retained earnings 18 066 17 723 TOTAL EQUITY 51 730 51 073 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 73 767 74 168



Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)



(thousand EUR) Q3 2017 Q3 9 months 9 months 2016 2017 2016 Sales revenue 12 723 12 205 39 054 38 581 Cost of sales (10 (9 (30 968) (30 959) 168) 812) Gross profit 2 555 2 393 8 086 7 622 Other income 269 270 717 505 Marketing expenses (563) (517) (2 077) (1 717) Administrative expenses (1 275) (1 (4 037) (3 911) 262) Other expenses (12) (17) (54) (60) Operating profit 974 867 2 635 2 439 Interest income 23 6 137 25 Interest expense (95) (117) (303) (357) Other finance costs (19) (17) (52) (49) Net finance cost (91) (128) (218) (381) Profit on shares of joint ventures 22 206 232 562 Profit/(loss) from shares of (28) 25 (51) 41 associates Profit before income tax 877 970 2 598 2 661 Income tax expense (64) (68) (154) (123) Net profit for the reporting period 813 902 2 444 2 538 Net profit for the reporting period attributable to: Equity holders of the parent company 813 902 2 444 2 538 Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 Total comprehensive income 813 902 2 444 2 538 Attributable to equity holders of the 813 902 2 444 2 538 parent company Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.03 0.03 0.08 0.09



Consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited)



(thousand EUR) 9 months 9 months 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit for the reporting year 2 635 2 439 Adjustments for: Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 2 036 2 180 (Gain)/loss on sale and write-down of property, plant (4) (25) and equipment Change in value of share option 0 102 Cash flows from operating activities: Trade and other receivables 20 (319) Inventories (92) 267 Trade and other payables (936) (496) Cash generated from operations 3 649 4 148 Income tax paid (309) (231) Interest paid (303) (357) Net cash generated from operating activities 3 047 3 560 Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 144 25 Purchase of subsidiary (390) 0 Purchase of joint venture 0 (868) Purchase of associate (74) (311) Purchase of other investments (35) 0 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1 185) (866) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 14 31 Loans granted (2 079) (25) Loan repayments received 1 053 12 Net cash used in investing activities (2 552) (2 002) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid (1 787) (1 456) Dividends received 56 246 Change in overdraft 376 0 Finance lease payments made (52) (52) Loan received 0 11 Repayments of bank loans (552) (1 634) Purchase of treasury shares 0 (687) Net cash used in financing activities (1 960) (3 572) NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1 465) (2 014) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 2 856 2 927 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 1 391 913



