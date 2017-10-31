Alternet Systems, Inc.: Alternet Systems Anticipates Lithium Energy Storage Solution Footprint to Expand in Conjunction with Lithium Exploration Group Acquisition Announced Today

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2017 / Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALYI) today announced that the company anticipates its lithium energy storage solution footprint to expand in conjunction with the Lithium Exploration Group Acquisition (LEXG) announced today. Alternet Systems and LEXG recently announced negotiations between the two companies whereby Alternet Systems expects to expand its current portfolio of lithium technologies in an agreement with LEXG. Alternet Systems acquired Lithium IP Holdings on July 21st of this year. Prior to the acquisition by Alternet Systems, Lithium IP Holdings obtained a portfolio of patented lithium based energy storage technologies in an exclusive and confidential agreement with a prominent Fortune 500 company. Today, LEXG announced that it has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a series of lithium patents for the retail consumer. Alternent Systems anticipates that LEXG's acquisition announced today will enhance and expand Alternet's lithium energy storage solution footprint.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

