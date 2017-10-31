=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Atrium European Real Estate Limited AG hereby announces that at the end of the month October 2017 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 377.042.119 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 2.294.598.638. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 31.10.2017. additional (optional) statements: Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 31 October 2017 the total number of voting rights is 377,042,119. The stated capital as of the same date is EUR 2,294,598,638. end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

