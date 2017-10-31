SolarWorld Americas Inc., the largest U.S. crystalline-silicon solar manufacturer for more than 42 years, today issued this statement from Juergen Stein, CEO and president, on the U.S. International Trade Commission's recommended trade remedies for the U.S. solar cell and panel manufacturing industry:

"We appreciate the hard work that the U.S. International Trade Commission and its staff have invested in this case, and the work they have done in issuing remedy recommendations. We are pleased that a bipartisan majority of the Commission has recommended tariffs, tariff-rate quotas and funding for the domestic industry. This is a useful first step. The process will now move forward to the President, and we continue to believe that the remedies SolarWorld has recommended are the right ones for this industry at this time. We must ensure countries cannot undermine the remedies by underpricing their products in the U.S. market. As the White House has stated, 'The U.S. solar manufacturing sector contributes to our energy security and economic prosperity.' We look forward to President Trump establishing remedies that will place this industry back on a path of robust growthand put manufacturing workers back to work in an industry that will be a key to our nation's future."

About SolarWorld REAL VALUE: SolarWorld Americas Inc., the largest U.S. crystalline-silicon solar manufacturer for more than 42 years, produces and sells high-tech solar power solutions and, in doing so, contributes to a cleaner energy supply throughout the Americas. The company maintains 430 megawatts of annual capacity to produce solar cells and 550 MW of capacity to manufacture solar modules. The company's brand stands for a proven track record of quality and reliability, and SolarWorld is the only producer whose industrial lineage has outlived its products' 25- and 30-year performance guarantees. SolarWorld upholds high social standards and commits itself to resource- and energy-efficient production. With its program Solar2World, the company supports the expansion of solar power in developing countries in Latin America. Connect with SolarWorld on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and www.solarworld.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031006186/en/

Contacts:

SolarWorld Americas Inc.

Ben Santarris

Head of Corporate Communications

Office: 503-693-5189

Mobile: 503-927-9858

Ben.Santarris@SolarWorld.com

or

Wiley Rein

Tim Brightbill

Trade attorney

Office: 202-719-3138

Mobile: 202-468-2823

TBrightbill@WileyRein.com