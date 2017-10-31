ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- T5 Data Centers, innovators in providing secure, customizable, hyperscale computing environments for enterprise companies, today announced the second phase of the build out of its T5@Chicago data center. T5@Chicago is a highly secured purpose built, 208,000 square-foot data center in Elk Grove Village. This next phase will deliver a secure data hall consisting of 2 megawatts (mW) of available data center capacity in one of the premier data center markets in the country.

The Chicagoland area continues to experience an increase in demand from local and regional companies, along with cloud providers who are trying to keep pace with the adoption of hybrid cloud solutions. With more than 150 million square feet of office space in the Chicago area, there is a growing migration by enterprise customers from on premise computing to specialized colocation/wholesale and cloud services. T5@Chicago offers customers a customized data center solution that provides secure private data halls in a concurrently maintainable and fault tolerant design.

"The demand from corporate enterprise seeking data center space in Chicago continues to grow in a market that has very limited supply. As vacancy rates hover around 5 percent, we are in a unique position to deliver a high-quality data center solution that will provide customers complete control of their infrastructure, as if it were their own mission critical environment," said David Horowitz, VP of Sales and Marketing for T5 Data Centers. "Network and power continue to be the life blood of a data center. We originally chose this location because of the robust fiber network and resilient utility infrastructure in Elk Grove Village. Beyond the initial data center, our adjacent site can accommodate another 170,000-square-foot,16mW facility to support future growth."

T5@Chicago is a purpose-built Tier III, LEED Silver certified data center acquired by T5 Data Centers in 2016 and has been operating since its inception through its affiliate, T5 Facilities Management (T5FM). T5FM provides best-in-class, award-winning facilities management services including remote hands to data center owners across North America. The T5FM team provides 24/7 facilities support so customers can be assured of uninterrupted service.

T5@Chicago is the company's ninth U.S. data center and meets the resilient, high-quality characteristics consistent across T5's portfolio.

About T5 Data Centers

T5 Data Centers (T5) is a leading national data center owner and operator, committed to delivering customizable, scalable data centers that provide a "Forever On" computing environment to power mission critical business applications. T5 Data Centers provides enterprise colocation data center services to organizations across North America using proven, best-in-class technology and techniques to design and develop facilities that deliver the lowest possible total cost of operations for its clients. T5 currently has business-critical data center facilities in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, Portland, Charlotte, Chicago, New York and Colorado. All of T5's data center projects are purpose-built facilities featuring robust design, redundant and reliable power and telecommunications, and have 24-hour staff to support mission-critical computing applications.

For more information, visit www.t5datacenters.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3177826



Contact:



Aaron Wangenheim

T5 Data Centers

(415) 292-7700

aaron@t5datacenters.com



