Danone and Walmart Executives to Lead Health & Wellness at The Consumer Goods Forum

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) announced today that the Health & Wellness Steering Committee has elected its new Co-Chairs for a three-year renewable term. Isabelle Grosmaitre, Alimentation Initiative Catalyst, Danone will represent the Manufacturer College while Alex Hurd, Senior Director Health & Wellness, Walmart will represent the Retailer College.

The pair, who also lead the Collaboration for Healthier Lives Working Group of the Health & Wellness Pillar, replace outgoing Co-Chairs Julie Greene, Director of Health and Nutrition, AholdDelhaize and Petra Klassen Wigger, Head of Nutrition, Health and Wellness, R&D, Nestlé.

Isabelle and Alex take on their new roles at an exciting time as they bring their manufacturing and retailing expertise to support the Health & Wellness Pillar in developing an ambitious five-year plan (2018-2023) built on the current strategic framework as an enabler to foster the foundational work as well as collaborative industry leadership on health and wellness.

Commenting on her election, Isabelle Grosmaitre, Alimentation Initiative Catalyst, Danone, said: "The CGF is a unique platform for our industry to join forces and work towards a common goal. I look forward to leading the wider Health & Wellness Pillar in shaping its next five-year plan and in helping move our industry as a force for good for healthier lives. We believe that the store environment can create a transformational impact in health and wellbeing of our consumers. We aim to drive positive change with our collective business movement".

Commenting on his election, Alex Hurd, Senior Director Health & Wellness, Walmart, said: "The initiatives resulting from the Health & Wellness Pillar will have a significant impact in the communities we serve. I am honoured and excited to be taking on the role of Co-Chair. We know how important good health is to our customers and associates. I very much look forward to working with my peers from around the world to help drive positive, sustainable change and support consumers as they strive to adopt healthier lifestyles".

Members of the Health & Wellness Steering Committee extended their gratitude to Julie and Petra for their outstanding leadership and valuable contributions to empowering healthy consumers globally. Under their leadership, the CGF Health & Wellness Pillar has helped move the needle, with over 180,000 products reformulated in 2016, according to the CGF's annual progress report, and addressing global opportunities in health and wellness actions that drive growth opportunities at the same time benefiting both consumers globally and business.

About The Consumer Goods Forum

The Consumer Goods Forum ("CGF") is a global, parity-based industry network that is driven by its members to encourage the global adoption of practices and standards that serves the consumer goods industry worldwide. It brings together the CEOs and senior management of some 400 retailers, manufacturers, service providers, and other stakeholders across 70 countries, and it reflects the diversity of the industry in geography, size, product category and format. Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 3.5 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 50 manufacturer and retailer CEOs. For more information, please visit: www.theconsumergoodsforum.com.

