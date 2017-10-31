Regulatory News:

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, is pleased to announce EVP, Chief Scientific Sustainability Officer Gregory Yep, PhD, has been named the Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association of the United States (FEMA) Excellence in Flavor Science awardee for 2017. Established in 2006, the award is one FEMA's most prestigious honors and is given to globally recognized leaders who advance flavor science through original research and peer-reviewed publication.

"Greg is a highly talented and accomplished taste, scent and nutrition innovator with a passion for discovery that is unmatched," said Andreas Fibig, CEO and Chairman, IFF. "His expertise has driven pioneering achievements that differentiate IFF within the flavor and fragrance industry. We congratulate Greg on this award and look forward to his continued efforts in building on our company's 128-year legacy of exploring scientific horizons."

Dr. Yep joined IFF in 2016 and leads the Company's global efforts in technological development, external collaborations, R&D and sustainability in support of IFF's Vision 2020 business strategy. A 30-year veteran, he has held innovation and technological development positions in leading corporations and universities across the country and has championed R&D programs that bolster health and nutrition in food and beverage, especially in sports nutrition. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Yep holds both a master's and a PhD in Organic Chemistry from Johns Hopkins University. He is the originator of six patents and is widely published in academic journals.

