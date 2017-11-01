sprite-preloader
MCI Acquires FLOWTRONEX And WET (Water Equipment Technologies)

DALLAS, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MCI, a leader in the design and manufacturing of industrial control products, electrical enclosures, turf, and municipal pump stations, today announced that it has acquired the FLOWTRONEX and Water Equipment Technologies (WET) product brands from XYLEM, INC., formerly part of ITT Industries. The Flowtronex and WET brands have been serving golf, landscape, agriculture, and water treatment packages worldwide for over 40 years.

MCI LOGO Motor Controls Inc.

"The FLOWTRONEX/WET team is world class, and shares the same passions as MCI-creating the most technologically advanced products for our customers and the industries we serve," stated James Carter CEO of MCI. By combining the two companies, MCI strengthens their industry strategy to bolster domestic markets and expand international market by taking advantage of FLOWTRONEX/WET's past 40 years of development. The FLOWTRONEX and WET brands will benefit from the additional products, capabilities, and technologies developed and manufactured by MCI over its 37 year history. This is a terrific synergy and strengthens the market.

For further information, contact:

info@MCIFLOWTRONEX.COM

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/590852/MCI_Logo.jpg


