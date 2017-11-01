sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,741 Euro		+0,005
+0,29 %
WKN: A1MMEV ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4 Ticker-Symbol: GSJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,746
1,766
11:33
1,746
1,777
11:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA
GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA1,741+0,29 %