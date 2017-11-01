Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-11-01 / 08:30 +++ Press release +++ *German Startups Group sells its remaining stake in CRX Markets, too* Berlin, 01 November 2017 - German Startups Group, a leading venture capital provider in Germany and Berlin-based digital agency with 140 employees, now sells its remaining stake in CRX Markets, too, on the occasion of an attractive offer. The company had already sold a first part in April 2017 but then decided to first still hold onto the other half. With the sale, the company realizes proceeds of nearly 400k EUR and an internal rate of return (IRR) of around 47% p. a. Furthermore, a debtor warrant was able to be negotiated which enables German Startup Group to participate with 10% in the future capital gains of the purchaser. In the eyes of the company, the value of the debtor warrant exceeds the slight difference between the current book value per share which has been determined based on the last third-party objectivised transaction as usual for German Startups Group and the sale price. Investor relations contact German Startups Group Marcel Doeppes Mail: ir@german-startups.com German Startups Group - We Love Startups! German Startups Group is a listed investment company based in Berlin that focuses on young, fast-growing companies, so-called startups. The company acquires majority and minority shareholdings mainly by providing venture capital. The portfolio companies that German Startups Group holds also stand to benefit from German Startups Group's expertise, experience and network with respect to strategy development, financing rounds, restructuring necessities, M&A transactions or selling the company, including a possible IPO. According to its own assessment, German Startups Group provides startups with so-called "smart money" by acquiring a shareholding. Its focus is on companies whose products or business models represent a disruptive innovation, allow for a high degree of scalability to be expected, and in which it has a great deal of trust in the entrepreneurial abilities of the founders to whom it feels that it obtains early access to due to its close relationships to relevant players in the startup scene. The geographical focus is on the German-speaking region. Since it commenced with operations in 2012, German Startups Group has in its opinion built up a diversified portfolio of investments in young companies and become the most active private venture capital investor in Germany since 2012 (CB Insights 2015, PitchBook 2016). 22 of the 41 minority stakeholdings in operationally active companies are of particular significance to German Startups Group and together comprise 90% of the total value of all 41 active minority stakeholdings. The 10 core holdings alone make up 61% of the value of all active minority stakeholdings. According to German Startups Group, its investment portfolio reflects a cross-section of promising German startups of various maturity stages ("Seed," "Early" and "Growth Stage," by German Startups Group's own definition) and includes some of the most successful and best known German startups. More information is available on our website at www.german-startups.com. End of Media Release Issuer: German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Key word(s): Finance 2017-11-01 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Platz der Luftbrücke 4-6 12101 Berlin Germany Phone: +49.30.6098890.80 Fax: +49.30.6098890.89 E-mail: info@german-startups.com Internet: www.german-startups.com ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4 WKN: A1MMEV Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt End of News DGAP Media 623811 2017-11-01

