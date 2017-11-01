sprite-preloader
Rockstone Research: High-Grade Gold and Copper Drill Results Near Surface at Golden Crown

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2017 / Yesterday shortly before market close in Canada, Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: GOM; OTC PINK: GDMRF; Frankfurt: 3G8A) disclosed eagerly awaited drill results from the ongoing drill program at its Golden Crown Property, which the company intends to bring into production next year.

The initial results from the first 9 holes show the high-grade gold and copper potential of this near surface deposit, which is located only 3 km from its own processing plant.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/GoldenDawn18en.pdf

English (web version): http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/3715-High-Grade-Gold-and-Copper-Drill-Results-Near-Surface-at-Golden-Crown

German (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/GoldenDawn22de.pdf

German (web version): http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/3714-Hochgradige-Bohrergebnisse-fuer-eine-signifikante-Neubewertung-von-Golden-Dawn-Minerals

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as a PDF as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research



