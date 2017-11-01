The following information is based on a press release from Marine Harvest ASA (Marine Harvest) published on November 1, 2017 and may be subject to change.



The board of Marine Harvest has resolved on 31 October 2017 to distribute a quarterly dividend of NOK 3.40 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is November 10, 2017. According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations 3.5.3.6.1 adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlyings specified with 100 % dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Marine Harvest (MHGN, MHG).



For further information please find the attached file.



