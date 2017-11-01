Release no. 21/2017



Columbus A/S will publish its result for Q3 2017 on Thursday, 2 November 2017, around 9.30 CET.



The following event will take place later that day:



A live webcast and conference call for shareholders, analysts, investors and representatives of the media:



Topic: Columbus Financial Results for Q3 2017



Date: Thursday 2 November 2017



Time: 13.00 CET



The webcast is hosted by CEO Thomas Honoré and CFO Hans Henrik Thrane.



Please login to the webcast via Columbus' Investor Site http://ir.columbusglobal.com/events.cfm.



Questions can be sent in advance by email to Communication Manager Tine Rasmussen at tra@columbusglobal.com.



or can be raised at the question session during the webcast.



A recorded version of the presentation will be available on the website after the webcast has concluded.



Conference call dial-in details:



Denmark: +45 32 71 16 60



International: +44 (0) 20 3427 1909



US: +1 646 254 3365



Conference ID: 6738447



Please dial in a few minutes before to allow time for registration of name and company.



For further information, please contact: Communication Manager, Tine Rasmussen, tra@columbusglobal.com, +45 29690677



Translation: In the event of any inconsistency between this document and the Danish language version, the Danish language version shall be the governing version.



