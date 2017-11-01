sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.11.2017

WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 
01.11.2017 | 12:27
PR Newswire

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, November 1

Ashtead Group PLC

Total Voting Rights

1st November 2017

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the Transparency Directive's transitional provision 6, Ashtead Group plc notifies the market of the following:

1. Ashtead Group plc's capital consists of 499,225,712 ordinary shares with voting rights.

2. The above figure (499,225,712) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Ashtead Group plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contact:

Eric Watkins, General Counsel

020 7726 9700


© 2017 PR Newswire