Microdesk Expands Services In United Kingdom And Europe As A Newly Authorized Autodesk Reseller

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Microdesk announced the expansion of its services in the United Kingdom and Europe as a newly Authorized Autodesk Reseller. Microdesk is the United States' largest AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Owner/Operator) industry consulting firm with expertise in Connected BIM, Enterprise Development, and Asset Management.

Microdesk, an Autodesk Platinum Partner in the United States, has been delivering Building Information Modeling (BIM) and implementation services to architectural, engineering, construction and operations firms throughout the UK and Europe since opening its London office in August 2015. Obtaining the Autodesk authorization in October marks the next phase in establishing its full-service presence in Europe.

"Our team has been providing BIM and business process consulting in the UK for years," says Michael DeLacey, Microdesk principal. "Gaining Autodesk European authorization is a logical and strategic next step, providing us with the ability to assist European and multi-national clients with software management, as we do in the United States."

The ability to sell Autodesk products, complements Microdesk's current global services with software sales and license management capabilities. As the organization continues its impressive global growth, its presence in London will serve as the hub for further European expansion.

Microdesk is an industry consulting firm providing Building Information Modeling and Business Process Consulting services to Design, Construction, and Operations and Maintenance organizations. Combining a global vision with the latest Building Information Modeling (BIM), Virtual Design & Construction (VD&C), and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) tools along with the talent of Microdesk's global consulting team, the firm aids clients in successfully managing the entire building and infrastructure project delivery and enterprise asset management process.

Autodesk, Inc., is a leader in 3D design, engineering and entertainment software. Customers across the architecture, building, construction, and other industries use Autodesk software to design, visualize, and simulate their ideas before they are ever built or created.

