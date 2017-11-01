sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

208,40 Euro		+4,909
+2,41 %
WKN: 590375 ISIN: US0162551016 Ticker-Symbol: AFW 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
207,91
208,83
14:39
207,88
208,85
14:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC208,40+2,41 %