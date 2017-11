1 November 2017

Elementis plc (the "Company') - Director declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Anne Hyland, one of its non-executive directors and chair of the Audit Committee, has been appointed a non-executive director of AIM-listed Clinigen Group plc,

a global pharmaceutical and services company, with effect from 1 January 2018.

