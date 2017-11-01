Allows Radius to better serve clients directly in Europe by adding DB&C's experience and expertise

Global growth expert Radius has acquired De Bruijn en Co ("DB&C"), an Amsterdam-based accounting and tax firm that serves both domestic and international clients in expanding and operating compliantly in the Netherlands. Adding the expert capabilities of the Dutch firm enables Radius to meet rapidly increasing demand for growth expertise in the Netherlands and throughout mainland Europe.

"I am delighted to welcome DB&C to the Radius family," said Stephen Chipman, chief executive officer of Radius. "DB&C is a reputable, well-known firm in Amsterdam and has a fantastic track record of supporting both local Dutch clients and multinational businesses in the Netherlands by providing expert, tailored tax advice and managing their clients' payroll and accountancy functions. This is a strategically important acquisition for us in response to ever-increasing client demand to directly support their operations in the Netherlands. We are excited about the prospect of better serving our clients directly in Europe by adding DB&C's experience and expertise to ours."

"We are thrilled to be joining Radius, and to become part of such a well-respected global growth company," said Wim Krook, managing partner at DB&C. "Our clients will benefit greatly from having direct access to Radius' breadth of international expansion solutions, and Radius clients doing business in the Netherlands will now have exceptional service from our team in Amsterdam."

About Radius

Radius helps companies expand and win globally. Clients from startups to larger multinationals take advantage of Radius' international accounting, finance, banking, tax, HR, legal and compliance support to simplify their core operations, reduce their risk exposure and improve the management and control of their overseas businesses.

Radius delivers support and expertise through managed services, advisory services and OverseasConnect, our integrated cloud-based software platform, to create solutions that meet the needs of over 650 clients operating in 110 countries around the world. Headquartered in Boston, with offices in the UK, California, Brazil, China, India, Japan and Singapore, we are the global growth experts. For more information, please visit www.radiusworldwide.com.

