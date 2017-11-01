GRANITE FALLS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/17 -- Prairie's Edge Casino Resort is pleased to announce its exciting holiday entertainment schedule, which will feature A Wynonna & The Big Noise Christmas on Thursday, December 14 at 7 p.m. Comedian Kevin Farley will perform shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursday, December 7. Illusionist Reza will perform shows on Saturday, December 30 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and on Sunday, December 31 at 1 p.m. The Roxbury Band will also perform during a free dance on New Year's Eve from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets for A Wynonna & The Big Noise Christmas and Comedian Kevin Farley are on sale now. Tickets for Illusionist Reza go on sale November 14. Tickets are available at the Prairie's Edge Casino Resort website www.prairiesedgecasino.com or casino box office.

A Wynonna & The Big Noise Christmas will feature incomparable musical arrangements from The Big Noise including a mixture of Christmas songs, Wynonna's hits, and songs from The Judds, putting Wynonna's voice front and center for what promises to be a truly memorable evening of music and holiday magic. Wynonna's rich and commanding voice has sold over 30 million albums worldwide spanning a remarkable 33-year career. Doors open at 6 p.m. More information on A Wynonna & The Big Noise Christmas is available at www.wynonna.com.

Kevin Farley is currently co-starring in F is for Family -- a Netflix comedy series, and in CMT's new prime-time series Still the King. Farley is also a regular stand-up comedian at notable venues such as The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles and Chicago; The Improv in Los Angeles and Palm Beach, Florida; and The Comedy Store. He studied at the famous Second City in Chicago and then soon after starred in films such as Black Sheep (with his brother Chris Farley) and The Waterboy with Adam Sandler. His television guest appearances have been on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Rules of Engagement, The Neighbors, Hot in Cleveland, JustShoot Me, United States of Tara, True Jackson, VP, and Hawaii Five-O to name a few. Farley has hosted many live shows and has been featured on The Today Show, The View, Extra, Fox News and numerous radio shows. More information on Kevin Farley is available at www.kevinfarleyofficial.com.

Reza is recognized as one of today's most highly sought-after entertainers in the touring illusion industry, delivering innovative, engaging and spectacular performances worldwide. Reza's recent tour and television appearances have astounded over 20 million viewers from across the world. Earlier this year, Reza made appearances on Duck Dynasty and Penn & Teller Fool Us. Reza has also appeared on many television networks including MTV, A&E, The CW, PBS, Reelz, CX, Fuji, and Telemundo to name a few. Additionally, Reza just completed a 100 show residency at The Starlite Theatre in Branson Missouri with his new show "Edge of Illusion," a ground-breaking grand scale production which Reza simultaneously designed to connect with the audience on a personal level. "Edge of Illusion" earned Reza high acclaim and as well as being voted "2016 Magician of the Year." More information on Reza is available at www.rezalive.com.

The Roxbury Band is a four piece, energetic rock group playing hits from the 80s to today. More information on the Roxbury band is available at www.facebook.com/TheRoxburyBand/.

About Prairie's Edge Casino Resort

Prairie's Edge Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Upper Sioux Community. Since 1991 the property has offered 24-hour gaming action. In addition to over 1,000 slot machines and table games, the property offers three restaurants, a 160-room hotel, and a 10,000 square foot convention and meeting facility. The property offers a swimming pool, exercise facility, business center, multiple lounge areas, convenience store, gas station, 55-unit RV park and campground. Visitors must be 18 or older to gamble. The property is located three miles south of Highway 212 in Granite Falls, Minn., just off Highway 23. More information on Prairie's Edge Casino Resort can be found at www.prairiesedgecasino.com. You can also follow Prairie's Edge Casino on Facebook, Twitter and Google+.

