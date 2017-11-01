As of November 2, 2017, the following bond loans issued Nordea Bank AB has changed trading lot.



ISIN New Trading Lot ----------------------------- SE0004868230 9 300 ----------------------------- SE0005730991 9 400 ----------------------------- SE0006599650 9 600 ----------------------------- SE0006992889 9 700 ----------------------------- SE0007981980 9 800 ----------------------------- SE0009554116 9 900 -----------------------------



Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading lot change.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaqomx.com, +46 8 405 7050