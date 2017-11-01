Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2017) - 360 Blockchain Inc. (CSE:CODE) (FSE:C5B) has appointed Jeff Koyen as a Strategic Advisor to focus on the company's business development. Mr. Koyen is a graduate of Rutgers University. He has served as CEO and Founder of Assignmint.com, Editor in Chief of New York Press, Deputy Editor of Forbes Traveler, Editorial Director & Creative Strategist at Vocativ and News Editor of Mansion Global (Dow Jones). As a journalist, his bylines have regularly appeared in the New York Times, The Guardian, New York Post, Wired, New York magazine, Crain's New York Business and others.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video news alert" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "360 Blockchain" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVoeWkR8TWk

360 Blockchain's leadership team sponsored and participated in the successful Monaco Growth Forum Blockchain Summit in London and Monaco, on October 17th and 19th respectively.

Brian Keane, Director, stated: "We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the 360 team. Jeff Koyen is an award-winning journalist and entrepreneur who has been active in cryptocurrency and blockchain as an investor and trader since 2014. As a media strategist and advisor, Jeff is valued for his keen eye for emerging trends, and he has a proven track record of launching new digital ventures for both start-ups and legacy media companies. We are convinced that blockchain technology provides unparalleled opportunities for investment and growth. We are looking to invest in 4 to 6 companies within the space. Interest has been high, and we have multiple proposals in our hands. We are completing a thorough due diligence process and expect to conclude our first deals in short order."

The company was founded on the belief that blockchain technology, essentially a distributed ledger which is transparent and incorruptible, has the potential to transform the way business is conducted, delivering security, cost savings and efficiency gains not seen before in the internet connected world. 360 Blockchain will focus upon identifying and empowering blockchain technologies applying to crypto-currencies, smart contracts, eSports, data management, the internet of things, equity trading, privacy applications and beyond.

Investing directly in ICOs is not in the company's mandate, but the blockchain technology as it relates to cryptocurrencies overall is a strong fit.

The shares are trading at $0.36, and with 114 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $41 million.

For more information please visit the company's website www.360blockchaininc.com contact Joe Bleakley, Investor Relations at 778-806-5150 or email info@360blockchaininc.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com