Aurora Solar Technologies today announced that it has received an order from Norway based vertically integrated PV manufacturer REC group for its inline cell measurement equipment. The order is expected to ship in January 2018.

According to Aurora, REC Group has placed an order for two of its Decima 3T and Veritas products. The tools are used in the measurement and optimization of cell production processes.

Aurora also received with the order a Letter of Intent for the order ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...