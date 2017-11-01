Spotlight Capital Holdings, Inc. Announces Corporate Restructuring and Growth Plan

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2017 / Spotlight Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: SLCH) ("Spotlight" or the "Company") today enthusiastically announced a substantial corporate restructuring intended to significantly enhance the Holding Company's over-all future business plans, while maintaining its ability to execute on its existing core business model within the Entertainment industry.

The Spotlight executive team is preparing to move forward based on negotiations from its most recent meetings with potential Merger and Acquisition candidates.

The restructuring is expected to increase asset value, enhance revenues, and create operating synergies through vertical integration.

"Our need to generate cash flow, build asset value, and build our talented team are the priorities most relevant for stockholders and other key potential stakeholders. We are taking action to dramatically enhance the value of the Spotlight operating team," said Mr. Aaron Johnson, Spotlight's President. "In addition, we have engaged an additional world class board of advisors to help us evaluate potential Growth opportunities that could enhance our ability to create positive value for our stockholders."

The Company and its advisors will consider a defined range of options aimed at enhancing shareholder value by potentially investing equity stakes in existing operating companies.

Spotlight is focused on potential opportunities to raise capital in the shareholder's best interest through this restructuring process.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in Company's SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events, or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Spotlight Capital Holdings, Inc.

601 South Figueroa Street, Suite 4050

Los Angeles, CA.

Email: info@spotlightcapitalholdings.com

SOURCE: Spotlight Capital Holdings, Inc.