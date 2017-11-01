Chubb announces appointment of Grant Cairns as Private Equity Practice leader Overseas General

LONDON, Nov. 1,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Chubb today announced the appointment of Grant Cairns to the newly-created role of Private Equity Practice leader Overseas General (COG).

Grant will lead and coordinate the delivery of Chubb's full set of insurance products and services across all regions outside of North America to respond to private equity related transactions and meet the needs of their portfolio companies.

He will report to Tim O'Donnell COO, Commercial P&C, COG and Seth Gillston EVP, M&A and Private Equity Practice Leader. The appointment is with immediate effect.

Grant is currently based in London but will transfer to Australia in January where he will also take up the role of Financial Lines Manager, A&NZ - a position he held previously before moving to the UK in 2013 where he served as Regional Manager for Financial Lines, first in Continental Europe and most recently in UK&I.

Tim O'Donnell, COO, Commercial P&C, COG, said:

"I am delighted that Grant has taken this role. Chubb's Private Equity Practice provides specialised insurance solutions for private equity firms and their portfolio companies, bringing greater underwriting expertise and product capabilities to a broad range of companies. Grant's broad experience and understanding of Chubb's global network and capabilities as well as Financial Lines expertise means he brings with him deep and unrivalledknowledge together with outstanding leadership skills."

Seth Gillston, EVP, M&A and Private Equity Practice Leader said:

"As a highly-respected figure within the insurance industry, Grant will help to further develop this key segment of our business portfolio as more of our current and prospective clients attract private equity investments around the world. Grant's appointment along with our expanded Private Equity Practice is a tangible expression of our intention to bring more robust insurance solutions to the global marketplace.

"Chubb's ability to transact in 200 countries coupled with our overall understanding of private equity firms and their portfolio companies allows us to provide efficient transactional risk products, portfolio programs as well as general insurance solutions well after the merger or acquisition."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

