ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

DEADLINE REMINDER: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Frontier Communications Corporation and Reminds Investors with Losses Over $100,000 to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Frontier Communications Corporation ("Frontier" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FTR). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares from April 1, 2016 through May 2, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the November 27, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Frontier shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Frontier made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose: that the Company acquired a substantial number of non-paying accounts as part of its acquisition of the wireline operations of Verizon Communications, Inc.; that the Company would be required to increase its reserves, and write off amounts from accounts receivable associated with the non-paying accounts; and that as a result of the above, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On May 2, 2017, Frontier reported a first quarter 2017 net loss of $75 million and a year-over-year first quarter revenue decline of $53 million. On the same day, the Company held a conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results. During the call, CFO Ralph McBride stated that approximately $16 million of the sequential revenue decline was a result of cleanup of California, Texas, and Florida non-paying accounts and the automation of legacy non-pay disconnects. Following this news, Frontier's stock price decreased materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you want to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have questions about this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for nearly two decades, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Contact:

Joon M. Khang, Esq.
Telephone: 949-419-3834
Facsimile: 949-225-4474
joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE