Enterprise Data Preparation Platform Empowers Teams to Create, Discover and Share Trustworthy Data Sets and Models for Faster, More Agile Data-driven Decision-making



BEDFORD, Mass., 2017-11-01 21:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM: DWCH) today announced the latest version of Datawatch Monarch Swarm, the industry's first team-driven, enterprise data preparation and socialization platform designed to speed collaboration and uphold governance practices. A centralized, cloud-ready solution, Monarch Swarm allows teams to create, find, access, validate and share governed, trustworthy data sets and models for true enterprise collaboration and faster, more strategic decision-making.



Monarch Swarm applies the fundamental concepts of self-service data preparation, collaboration and socialization while supporting governance and cataloging. The platform's key features include:



-- Cloud-ready Data Preparation - Provides robust data preparation for the masses - anytime, anywhere - including automated and scheduled data extraction, cleansing, blending, transformation, enrichment and exports. -- Data Marketplace - Enables users to search and browse secure and governed cataloged data, metadata and data preparation models indexed by user, type, application and unique data values. -- Data Socialization - Promotes the socialization and reuse of models, curated data and analytics outcomes, and includes social features, such as user ratings, comments and popularity, to help users make better decisions about which data to leverage for analysis. Users can also like, follow and subscribe to colleagues to learn how they are using and rating data for preparation and analysis. -- Machine Learning - Facilitates data discovery with "smart recommendations." Machine learning technology identifies patterns of use and success, performs data quality scoring, suggests relevant sources, and automatically recommends likely data preparation actions based on user persona. -- Data Collaboration - Drives awareness of what data and assets are being created and by whom; enables creators to know how people are using their models; and allows administrators to see who is contributing and making an impact. -- Trusted Data - Identifies sanctioned, curated data sets, ensuring analysis is fueled with secure, governed, quality data, sourced by experts. -- Data Governance - Applies governance features, including data masking, data retention, data lineage and role-based permissions, to uphold corporate and regulatory compliance, and enhance trust in data, analytics processes and results. -- Gamification and Visibility - Includes ranking contributions, social scoring and gamification to drive participation and contribution.



"As a Monarch user, we're already benefitting from advanced self-service data preparation functionality, and our data analysis, reconciliation and reporting processes can now be done in the matter of minutes," said Tracy Hojka, manager of operations, Whitnell & Co. "Monarch Swarm will take our productivity to a whole new level by enabling employees to repeat, reuse and share data sets and models across teams, and better collaborate on data and analytics outcomes. This collective knowledge will lead to timely and more strategic business decisions."



Self-service Analytics Explosion Creates Market Opportunity for Monarch Swarm With the self-service analytics explosion, businesses were supposed to become more agile, analytical and confident in their decisions. Instead, worker autonomy has caused the data landscape in many companies to become like the "Wild West." IT has lost control over data usage, analysts are working in silos, and there is a profound mistrust of data and analytics outcomes. Datawatch Monarch Swarm combines the ease-of-use and robust data preparation technology that the Monarch Complete self-service product is known for with added collaboration, socialization and governance features. With this new approach to business analytics, organizations can achieve the perfect balance between the agility and teamwork end users demand and the data control needs of IT.



"The explosive use of data across the business has elevated the importance of having it readily available for any operational or analytical needs. But, the seismic shift is not about one individual's needs; rather, it's about the requirements of the entire business," said Mark Smith, CEO and chief research officer at Ventana Research. "The need to collaborate and work together across the business - and securely with IT - has driven organizations to look for more than just self-service data preparation. They now seek technology that works across the entire enterprise. Datawatch Monarch Swarm is designed to meet this need. It provides reliable and adaptable data preparation that can be secured and governed, and, most importantly, it takes a productive and collaborative approach to utilize data anywhere at any time."



"Monarch Swarm brings analysts together to focus on the common purpose of accessing answers - answers based in the cross-business insights that profoundly impact operational processes and the bottom line," said Jon Pilkington, Datawatch's chief product officer. "It essentially redefines how businesses approach the analytics process - moving from self-service data preparation to team-based, enterprise data preparation. With Monarch Swarm, organizations can achieve enterprise-wide collaboration and a data-driven culture that results in high-performing teams that are capable of delivering business value that drives change."



Product Availability The latest version of Datawatch Monarch Swarm is generally available. For more information, please visit: http://www.datawatch.com/our-platform/monarch-swarm/, or request a demo at: http://www.datawatch.com/monarch-swarm-demo/.



About Datawatch Corporation Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM: DWCH) enables ordinary users to achieve extraordinary results with their data. Only Datawatch can unlock data from the widest variety of sources and prepare it for use in visualization and analytics tools, or for other business processes. When real-time visibility into rapidly changing data is critical, Datawatch also enables users to analyze streaming data, even in the most demanding environments, such as capital markets. Organizations of all sizes in more than 100 countries worldwide use Datawatch products, including 93 of the Fortune 100. The company is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, with offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Stockholm, Singapore and Manila. To learn more about Datawatch or download a free version of its enterprise software, please visit: www.datawatch.com.



Media Contact: Frank Moreno Vice President Worldwide Marketing, Datawatch Corporation frank_moreno@datawatch.com 978-275-8225 Twitter: @datawatch



© 2017 Datawatch Corporation. Datawatch and the Datawatch logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Datawatch Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.



Source: Datawatch