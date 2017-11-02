Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-11-02 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 21.6 million in October 2017, and decreased by 1.0% in comparison to October 2016.



In January through October 2017, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 181.0 million, and increased by 3.0% year-to-year.



In January-October 2017, the retail turnover of the Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 2.2% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 1.9% and in Estonia by 7.5%.



Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 182 stores (107 in Lithuania, 46 in Latvia and 29 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 84.3 thousand sq. m., or by 2.4% more than a year ago.



Saulius Bacauskas Apranga Group CFO +370 5 2390843