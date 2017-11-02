Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-11-02 / 09:30 *PRESS RELEASE* *Waldbuehne Berlin records all-time high in attendance in 2017* · 350,000 attendants · 22 events, 8 of them sold out · Waldbuehne most successful amphitheatre in the world after nine months · Beatsteaks, Die Toten Hosen and numerous other highlights announced for 2018 Berlin, 2 November 2017. The Waldbuehne Berlin saw more than 350,000 attendants in the past 2017 season. With that, the iconic open-air amphitheatre could further expand on the good results of the last few years. This is also reflected in the current Pollstar ranking: Over the first three quarters of 2017, the Waldbuehne Berlin ranked first worldwide in ticket sales in the "Amphitheatre" category, and is therefore spearheading the quarterly rankings of the internationally renowned industry magazine. Numerous event highlights provided for streams of visitors, including three artists who even sold out twice - Robbie Williams, P!NK, who opened her show artistically with a fulminant flight from the upper tier, and Udo Lindenberg. Other top-acts were Aerosmith, Andreas Gabalier, Kings of Leon and Marius Mueller-Westernhagen. The charity festival "PEACE x PEACE", which on 18 June took place for the second time in the Waldbuehne, enthused the crowd with German and international artists alike, such as Beginner, Bilderbuch, Freundeskreis, Fritz Kalkbrenner, Samy Deluxe, Miss Platnum, Grossstadtgefluester, Andreas Bourani, and Yvonne Catterfeld. For the grand finale, Herbert Groenemeyer together with Die Fantastischen Vier performed "Einfach sein", a song they have co-produced, for the first time in front of a live audience. Through "PEACE x PEACE" and the collective commitment and dedication of artists, the organiser and the Waldbuehne, a total of 413,517.29 Euros were donated to children in conflict areas and warzones this year. The classical highlights were provided by Ludovico Einaudi playing his only open-air concert in 2017 and by the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra together with star conductor Gustavo Dudamel. Furthermore, Daniel Barenboim and the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra together with pianist Martha Argerich wowed their audience in front of the impressive and atmospherically lit forest-setting on 13 August. Just a few days later the most successful soprano singer in the world, Anna Netrebko, and internationally celebrated tenor Yusif Eyvazov played their only concert together in Germany. Once again, the traditional Taschenlampenkonzert with the band Rumpelstil closed the season. For the 19th time already, small and tall visitors danced, sang and celebrated in an ocean of light. Europe's leading ticketing and live entertainment company CTS EVENTIM, which has been running the Waldbuehne Berlin since 2009, is pleased about another successful year. "It's great how the Waldbühne Berlin has developed over the past years. By now it is not just the leading European open-air location, but also a front-runner worldwide. Once again, we'd like to thank the artists, promoters and visitors who together with us made 2017 another record year for the Waldbuehne.", says CTS EVENTIM Executive Vice President Rainer Appel. 2018 is also shaping up to be a strong year for the Waldbuehne. Only recently the presale for the Beatsteaks concert has started, who will rock the Waldbuehne with their "Yours Tour 2018" on 9 June. Another event highlight will be the Toten Hosen concert on 7 June 2018, which will go on sale this Thursday evening at 6.00 p.m. CET. Also currently announced for 2018: Die Schlagernacht des Jahres (16 June), the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra (24 June), Jonas Kaufmann (13 July), The Kelly Family (28 July), Daniel Barenboim and the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra (19 August), Andrea Bocelli (24 August), Dieter Thomas Kuhn & Band (25 August) as well as Roland Kaiser (15 September). More dates to follow. Tickets for all events are available at www.eventim.de. *About Waldbuehne Berlin* Built in 1936 the Waldbuehne Berlin is a traditionally rich and renowned open-air location in the west of Berlin with a capacity for 22,000 visitors. Since 2009 CTS EVENTIM, Europe's leading ticketing and live entertainment provider, functions as the operator of the Waldbuehne and has increased the number of events and visitors distinctively in the past years. By now the Waldbuehne is a number one spot to make an appearance for numerous distinguished national and international artists. Thanks to the variety in events and the unique setting the Waldbuehne has secured various awards and is the most frequented amphitheater worldwide in the first 9 months of 2017 according to the ranking of industry magazine Pollstar. *About CTS EVENTIM* CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. More than 150 million tickets for over 200,000 events are marketed annually using the company's systems - be it through stationary box offices, online or from mobile devices. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like "Rock am Ring", "Rock im Park", "Hurricane" and "Southside". Some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the Waldbuehne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. 