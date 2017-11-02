sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

45,176 Euro		-0,114
-0,25 %
WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,984
45,166
12:32
45,06
45,09
12:32
02.11.2017 | 11:52
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sampo Oyj: Announcement of Sampo plc's results and Annual General Meeting in 2018

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 November 2017 at 12:45 pm

Announcement of Sampo plc's results and Annual General Meeting in 2018

Sampo plc will publish a Financial Statement release for 2017 on 7 February 2018. Sampo will report its results on following days during 2018:

- 9 May 2018: Interim Statement for the period January-March 2018

- 8 August 2018: Half-Year Financial Report for the period January-June 2018

- 7 November 2018: Interim Statement for the period January-September 2018

Sampo plc will publish its reports for January-March 2018 and January-September 2018 abridged.

The Annual Report for 2017 will be published at www.sampo.com/annualreport (http://www.sampo.com/annualreport) during week 11.The Annual Report includes The Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 19 April 2018. The dividend will be paid on 3 May 2018 at the earliest.

Sampo Group's Solvency and Financial Condition Report and Corporate Responsibility Report will be published in June 2018.

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com/)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)