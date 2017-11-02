Sampo Oyj: Announcement of Sampo plc's results and Annual General Meeting in 2018

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 November 2017 at 12:45 pm
Announcement of Sampo plc's results and Annual General Meeting in 2018
Sampo plc will publish a Financial Statement release for 2017 on 7 February 2018. Sampo will report its results on following days during 2018:
- 9 May 2018: Interim Statement for the period January-March 2018
- 8 August 2018: Half-Year Financial Report for the period January-June 2018
- 7 November 2018: Interim Statement for the period January-September 2018
Sampo plc will publish its reports for January-March 2018 and January-September 2018 abridged.
The Annual Report for 2017 will be published at www.sampo.com/annualreport (http://www.sampo.com/annualreport) during week 11.The Annual Report includes The Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 19 April 2018. The dividend will be paid on 3 May 2018 at the earliest.
Sampo Group's Solvency and Financial Condition Report and Corporate Responsibility Report will be published in June 2018.
SAMPO PLC
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030
