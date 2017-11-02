LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) ("LivaNova" or the "Company"), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

For the third quarter of 2017, worldwide sales were $309.7 million, an increase of 4.9 percent on a reported basis and an increase of 3.1 percent on a constant currency basis, as compared to the same quarter of the previous year. On the basis of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), third quarter 2017 diluted earnings per share were $0.57. Third quarter 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.93.

"We delivered solid sales and earnings performance in the third quarter, with record growth in several of our product areas," said Damien McDonald, LivaNova's Chief Executive Officer. "While we grew in Neuromodulation, results were impacted due to delays in procedures as a result of hurricane-related activity, and also from broad patient deferrals in anticipation of the launch of our newest VNS Therapy System, SenTivaTM, which received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in early October. Growth in our Cardiac Rhythm Management business was slightly positive, aided by continued demand in Japan for our KORA250 device, even as we explore strategic options for this franchise. Cardiac Surgery had numerous positive initiatives that coalesced, resulting in mid-single-digit growth in both our cardiopulmonary and heart valve product lines. Due to our strong year-to-date results and momentum across our business, we are increasing our full-year guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share to $3.30 to $3.45. We remain on track to meet our other full-year commitments and will continue to take actions that strengthen LivaNova's position as a focused med-tech innovator dedicated to improving the lives of patients around the world."

Third Quarter 2017 Results

Worldwide sales for the third quarter were $309.7 million, up 3.1 percent on a constant currency basis compared to the third quarter of 2016. The following table highlights worldwide sales for the third quarter of 2017 by Business Franchise:

$ in millions Three months ended September 30, Change Constant Currency Change Business Franchise Product Line: 2017 2016 Cardiopulmonary $123.6 $114.8 7.7% 5.6% Heart Valves 36.3 33.7 7.7% 5.1% Cardiac Surgery 159.8 148.5 7.6% 5.5% Cardiac Rhythm Management 58.4 56.8 2.8% 0.1% Neuromodulation 91.0 89.5 1.7% 1.3% Other 0.4 0.5 Total Net Sales $309.7 $295.3 4.9% 3.1%

Note: Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding. Constant currency change is considered a non-GAAP metric.

For discussion purposes, all sales growth rates below reflect comparable, constant currency growth. Constant currency growth accounts for the impact from fluctuations in the various currencies in which the Company operates as compared to reported growth.

Cardiac Surgery

Cardiac Surgery sales, which include cardiopulmonary products and heart valves, were $160 million, representing a 5.5 percent increase versus the comparable period in 2016.

Sales in cardiopulmonary products were $124 million, representing a 5.6 percent increase versus the third quarter of 2016. This was due to strength in our heart-lung machines as a result of geographic expansion and continued progress in upgrading customers from older S3 machines to our current S5 machines.

Heart valve sales, including tissue and mechanical heart valves, were $36 million, an increase of 5.1percent compared to the same period the previous year. Growth in tissue valves, driven by demand for the Perceval sutureless aortic heart valve in the U.S. and improvement in Europe more than offset declines in mechanical heart valves globally.

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM)

CRM sales for the period totaled $58 million, an increase of 0.1 percent as compared to the third quarter of 2016. The increase is primarily due to continued strong demand for KORA250 pacemakers in Japan. This was offset by declines in defibrillators due to lack of MRI compatibility.

Neuromodulation

Neuromodulation sales were $91 million in the third quarter, representing an 1.3 percent increase versus the third quarter of 2016. Demand for the AspireSR generator continued to be strong, but sales were impacted by lower procedural volumes primarily due to hurricane-related impacts, and also patient deferrals in anticipation of the launch of SenTiva.

Financial Performance

On a U.S. GAAP basis, third quarter 2017 income from operations was $32 million. Adjusted income from operations for the third quarter of 2017 was $60 million, an increase of 9.2 percent as compared to the third quarter of 2016, primarily driven by favorable product mix and lower operating expenses.

2017 Guidance

LivaNova reiterates that worldwide net sales for full-year 2017 will remain between 1and 3 percent growth on a constant currency basis. Due to strong year-to-date results and momentum across the business, adjusted diluted earnings per share projections for full-year 2017 are now expected to be in the range of $3.30 to $3.45. The Company continues to expect adjusted cash flow from operations, excluding integration, restructuring and 3T remediation payments, to be in the range of $170 to $190 million.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNova's advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London and with a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide, the company employs more than 4,500 employees. LivaNova operates as three business franchises: Cardiac Surgery, Neuromodulation and Cardiac Rhythm Management, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy), Houston (U.S.A.) and Clamart (France), respectively.

LIVANOVA PLC QUARTERLY SALES (U.S. dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 % Change at Actual Currency Rates % Change at Constant Currency Rates Cardiopulmonary US 38.4 39.4 (2.5 (2.5 Europe 30.5 28.3 7.8 3.2 Rest of World 54.7 47.2 15.9 13.8 Total 123.6 114.8 7.7 5.6 Heart Valves US 6.6 7.4 (10.8 (10.5 Europe 9.9 9.7 2.1 (2.4 Rest of World 19.7 16.6 18.7 16.4 Total 36.3 33.7 7.7 5.1 Cardiac Surgery US 45.0 46.8 (3.8 (3.8 Europe 40.4 38.0 6.3 1.8 Rest of World 74.4 63.7 16.8 14.5 Total 159.8 148.5 7.6 5.5 CRM US 0.9 2.2 (59.1 (57.3 Europe 44.5 44.7 (0.4 (5.3 Rest of World 13.0 9.8 32.7 36.9 Total 58.4 56.8 2.8 0.1 Neuromodulation US 76.3 74.9 1.9 1.9 Europe 8.1 8.5 (4.7 (8.4 Rest of World 6.7 6.2 8.1 7.4 Total 91.0 89.5 1.7 1.3 Other US N/A N/A Europe N/A N/A Rest of World 0.4 0.5 N/A N/A Total 0.4 0.5 N/A N/A Total US 122.2 123.8 (1.3 (1.3 Europe 93.0 91.2 2.0 (2.6 Rest of World 94.5 80.2 17.8 16.5 Total 309.7 295.3 4.9 3.1 * The sales results presented are unaudited. Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

LIVANOVA PLC NINE MONTH SALES (U.S. dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 % Change at Actual Currency Rates % Change at Constant Currency Rates Cardiopulmonary US 110.3 113.1 (2.5 (2.5 Europe 95.1 94.7 0.4 1.7 Rest of World 149.6 142.0 5.4 4.6 Total 355.0 349.7 1.5 1.5 Heart Valves US 18.9 20.9 (9.6 (9.7 Europe 30.9 33.6 (8.0 (6.7 Rest of World 52.8 48.8 8.2 7.5 Total 102.6 103.3 (0.7 (0.6 Cardiac Surgery US 129.2 134.0 (3.6 (3.6 Europe 126.0 128.2 (1.7 (0.5 Rest of World 202.4 190.8 6.1 5.3 Total 457.6 453.0 1.0 1.0 CRM US 5.6 7.5 (25.3 (25.0 Europe 142.8 149.1 (4.2 (3.6 Rest of World 33.8 31.4 7.6 9.5 Total 182.2 188.1 (3.1 (2.3 Neuromodulation US 231.4 220.9 4.8 4.7 Europe 25.5 24.2 5.4 8.4 Rest of World 18.3 15.8 15.8 15.6 Total 275.2 260.9 5.5 5.7 Other US N/A N/A Europe 0.1 N/A N/A Rest of World 1.1 1.2 N/A N/A Total 1.1 1.3 N/A N/A Total US 366.1 362.4 1.0 1.0 Europe 294.3 301.7 (2.5 (1.4 Rest of World 255.7 239.2 6.9 6.5 Total 916.2 903.3 1.4 1.7 * The sales results presented are unaudited. Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

LIVANOVA PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) UNAUDITED (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 % Change Net sales $309.7 $295.3 Cost of sales 108.2 106.5 Product remediation 1.6 0.7 Gross Profit 199.8 188.1 6.2 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 121.2 109.2 Research and development 31.4 32.2 Merger and integration expense 2.0 7.6 Restructuring expense 0.8 4.4 Amortization of intangibles 12.4 11.8 Total operating expenses 167.7 165.1 1.6 Income from operations 32.1 23.0 39.6 Interest expense, net (1.2 (2.9 Foreign exchange and other gains 0.5 1.2 Income before income taxes 31.3 21.3 46.9 Losses from equity method investments (1.6 (13.1 Income tax expense 1.9 9.7 Net income (loss) $27.8 ($1.6 1,837.5 Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $0.58 ($0.03 Diluted $0.57 ($0.03 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 48.2 49.1 Diluted 48.5 49.1 Adjusted Gross Profit (1) $203.1 $190.4 6.7 Adjusted SG&A (1) 113.3 104.0 8.9 Adjusted R&D (1) 29.4 31.2 (5.8 Adjusted Income from Operations (1) 60.3 55.2 9.2 Adjusted Net Income (1) 45.1 38.3 17.8 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (1) $0.93 $0.78 19.2

Statistics (as a of net sales, except for income tax rate) GAAP Three Months Ended September 30, Adjusted (1) Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Gross Profit 64.5 63.7 65.6 64.5 SG&A 39.1 37.0 36.6 35.2 R&D 10.1 10.9 9.5 10.6 Income from Operations 10.4 7.8 19.5 18.7 Net income (loss) 9.0 (0.5 14.6 13.0 Income Tax Rate 6.1 45.7 22.0 25.5

(1) Adjusted financial measures are Non-GAAP measures and exclude specified items as described and reconciled in the "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures" contained in the press release.

*Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

LIVANOVA PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) UNAUDITED (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 % Change Net sales $916.2 $903.3 Cost of sales 318.6 360.7 Product remediation 2.6 2.2 Gross Profit 595.0 540.4 10.1 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 353.9 345.7 Research and development 104.1 94.1 Merger and integration expense 7.7 20.5 Restructuring expense 12.1 37.2 Amortization of intangibles 35.4 34.0 Total operating expenses 513.2 531.5 (3.4 Income from operations 81.8 8.8 829.5 Interest expense, net (4.6 (5.5 Gain on acquisition of Caisson Interventional, LLC 39.4 Foreign exchange and other gains 1.0 Income before income taxes 117.6 3.3 3,463.6 Losses from equity method investments (20.1 (19.4 Income tax expense 10.9 16.9 Net income (loss) $86.6 ($33.0 362.4 Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share: Basic $1.80 ($0.67 Diluted $1.79 ($0.67 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 48.1 49.0 Diluted 48.3 49.0 Adjusted Gross Profit (1) $602.1 $584.5 3.0 Adjusted SG&A (1) 332.0 330.5 0.5 Adjusted R&D (1) 90.6 92.5 (2.1 Adjusted Income from Operations (1) 179.4 161.5 11.1 Adjusted Net Income (1) 128.0 107.8 18.7 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (1) $2.65 $2.20 20.5

Statistics (as a of net sales, except for income tax rate) GAAP Nine Months Ended September 30, Adjusted (1) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Gross Profit 64.9 59.8 65.7 64.7 SG&A 38.6 38.3 36.2 36.6 R&D 11.4 10.4 9.9 10.2 Income from Operations 8.9 1.0 19.6 17.9 Net Income (loss) 9.5 (3.7 14.0 11.9 Income Tax Rate 9.3 514.5 22.5 26.3

(1) Adjusted financial measures are Non-GAAP measures and exclude specified items as described and reconciled in the "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures" contained in the press release.

*Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES UNAUDITED (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Sales Gross Profit Income from Operations Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP Financial Measures $309.7 $199.8 $32.1 $27.8 $0.57 Specified Items Merger and integration expenses (A) 2.2 2.1 0.04 Restructuring expenses (B) 0.8 0.7 0.01 Depreciation and amortization (C) 1.4 13.9 11.0 0.23 Product remediation (D) 1.6 1.6 1.1 0.02 Caisson acquisition (E) 1.5 0.9 0.02 Other income (expenses) litigations (F) 0.1 2.5 1.0 0.02 Equity compensation (G) 0.1 5.7 3.5 0.07 Certain interest adjustments (H) 0.1 0.00 Certain tax adjustments (I) (3.1 (0.06 Adjusted financial measures $309.7 $203.1 $60.3 $45.1 $0.93 GAAP results for the three months ended September 30, 2017 include: (A) Merger and integration expenses related to our legacy companies (B) Restructuring expenses related to recent organizational changes (C) Includes depreciation and amortization associated with final purchase price accounting (D) Costs related to the 3T Heater-Cooler remediation plan (E) Impact of Caisson related acquisition costs (F) Contingent consideration related to acquisitions and legal expenses primarily related to 3T Heater-Cooler defense and other matters (G) Includes $5.1m related to SG&A, $0.5m related to R&D and $0.1m related to COGS (H) Primarily interest related to intellectual property migration and other non-recurring impacts to interest expense (I) Primarily relates to discrete tax items and the tax impact of intercompany transactions Three Months Ended September 30, 2016 Sales Gross Profit Income from Operations Net Income (Loss) Diluted EPS GAAP Financial Measures $295.3 $188.1 $23.0 ($1.6 ($0.03 Specified Items Merger and integration expenses (A) 7.6 5.8 0.12 Restructuring expenses (B) 4.4 2.9 0.06 Depreciation and amortization (C) 1.3 12.7 9.5 0.19 Product remediation (D) 0.7 0.7 0.4 0.01 Other income (expenses) litigations (E) 1.7 1.1 0.02 Write-off of investments in minorities (F) 9.1 0.18 Impact of inventory step-up (G) 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.00 Equity compensation (H) 0.1 5.0 4.0 0.08 Certain tax adjustments (I) 6.9 0.14 Adjusted financial measures $295.3 $190.4 $55.2 $38.3 $0.78 GAAP results for the three months ended September 30, 2016 include: (A) Merger and integration expenses related to our legacy companies (B) Restructuring expenses, including CRM restructuring announced March 10, 2016, severance related to corporate and shared service synergies and organizational changes (C) Includes depreciation and amortization associated with final purchase price accounting (D) Costs related to the 3T Heater-Cooler remediation plan (E) Legal expense related to 3T Heater-Cooler defense and other matters (F) $9.2m related to impairment of Respicardia buy-out option, $0.7m related to increasing amortization following final PPA (G) Amortization of inventory step-up associated with final purchase price accounting (H) Includes $4.7m related to SG&A, $0.2m related to R&D and $0.1m related to COGS (I) Relates to the impact of restructuring initiatives and IP migration Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES UNAUDITED (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 Sales Gross Profit Income from Operations Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP Financial Measures $916.2 $595.0 $81.8 $86.6 $1.79 Specified Items Merger and integration expenses (A) 7.0 5.7 0.12 Restructuring expenses (B) 12.1 9.8 0.20 Depreciation and amortization (C) 4.0 40.3 30.8 0.64 Product remediation (D) 2.6 2.6 1.8 0.04 Caisson acquisition (E) 0.2 13.6 (29.1 (0.60 Highlife impairment (F) 13.0 0.27 Other income (expenses) litigations (G) 0.1 7.9 1.5 0.03 Equity compensation (H) 0.2 14.3 10.6 0.22 Certain interest adjustments (I) 0.8 0.02 Certain tax adjustments (J) (3.4 (0.07 Adjusted financial measures $916.2 $602.1 $179.4 $128.0 $2.65

GAAP results for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 include: (A) Merger and integration expenses related to our legacy companies (B) Restructuring expenses related to organizational changes and the shutdown of our CP plant in China (C) Includes depreciation and amortization associated with final purchase price accounting (D) Costs related to the 3T Heater-Cooler remediation plan (E) Impact of Caisson related acquisition costs (F) Impairment of investment and notes receivables (G) Contingent consideration related to acquisitions and legal expenses mostly related to 3T Heater-Cooler defense and other matters (H) Includes $13.2m related to SG&A, $0.9m related to R&D and less than $0.2m related to COGS (I) Primarily interest related to intellectual property migration and other non-recurring impacts to interest expense (J) Primarily relates to discrete tax items and the tax impact of intercompany transactions

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2016 Sales Gross Profit Income from Operations Net Income (Loss) Diluted EPS GAAP Financial Measures $903.3 $540.4 $8.8 ($33.0 ($0.67 Specified Items Merger and integration expenses (A) 20.5 16.9 0.35 Restructuring expenses (B) 37.2 33.4 0.68 Depreciation and amortization (C) 5.9 39.5 29.2 0.59 Product remediation (D) 2.2 2.2 0.9 0.02 Other income/ (expenses) litigations (E) 2.7 1.2 0.02 Write-off of investments in minorities (F) 9.1 0.18 Impact of inventory step-up (G) 35.2 35.2 24.1 0.49 Equity compensation (H) 0.8 15.3 12.9 0.26 Certain tax adjustments (I) 13.2 0.27 Adjusted financial measures $903.3 $584.5 $161.5 $107.8 $2.20

GAAP results for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 include: (A) Merger and integration expenses related to our legacy companies (B) Restructuring expenses, including CRM restructuring announced March 10, 2016, severance related to corporate and shared service synergies and organizational changes (C) Includes depreciation and amortization associated with final purchase price accounting (D) Costs related to the 3T Heater-Cooler remediation plan (E) $5.0m write-off of receivables from Greece distributor, $4.7m reimbursement of damages related to 2012 earthquake in Mirandola (Italy), and $2.5m legal expenses primarily associated with litigation related to 3T Heater-Cooler devices (F) $9.2m related to the impairment of Respicardia buy-out option; $0.7m related to increasing amortization following final PPA (G) Amortization of inventory step-up associated with final purchase price accounting (H) Includes $13.7m related to SG&A, $0.8m related to R&D and $0.8m related to COGS (I) Relates to the impact of restructuring initiatives and IP migration Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

LIVANOVA PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in millions) September 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $65.2 $39.8 Accounts receivable, net 314.0 275.7 Inventories 214.6 183.5 Prepaid and refundable taxes 59.0 60.6 Assets held for sale 14.1 4.5 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 55.2 56.0 Total Current Assets 722.1 620.1 Property, plant and equipment, net 213.8 223.8 Goodwill 781.1 691.7 Intangible assets, net 717.6 609.2 Investments 46.4 61.1 Deferred tax assets, net 4.4 6.0 Other assets 117.9 130.7 Total Assets $2,603.1 $2,342.6 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current debt obligations $52.1 $47.7 Accounts payable 102.7 93.0 Accrued liabilities and other 92.2 75.6 Taxes payable 29.0 22.3 Accrued employee compensation and related benefits 80.5 78.3 Total Current Liabilities 356.4 316.8 Long-term debt obligations 71.9 75.2 Deferred income taxes liability 152.1 172.5 Long-term employee compensation and related benefits 34.0 31.7 Other long-term liabilities 74.4 39.5 Total Liabilities $688.7 $635.7 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,914.4 1,706.9 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $2,603.1 $2,342.6 Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

LIVANOVA PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW UNAUDITED (U.S. dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 Operating Activities: Net Income (loss) $86.6 ($33.0 Non-cash items included in net income (loss): Depreciation 27.9 30.2 Amortization 35.4 34.0 Stock-based compensation 14.3 15.6 Deferred income tax benefit (27.3 (10.2 Losses from equity method investments 20.1 19.4 Gain on acquisition of Caisson Interventional, LLC (39.4 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 4.6 Amortization of income taxes from inter-company transfers of property 23.8 17.1 Other 3.4 8.8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (19.1 (11.0 Inventories (11.0 20.6 Other current and non-current assets (17.8 (25.8 Restructuring reserve (12.8 15.0 Accounts payable and accrued current and non-current liabilities (15.0 (31.1 Net cash provided by operating activities 73.7 49.3 Investing Activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment and other (24.0 (28.9 Acquisition of Caisson Interventional, LLC, net of cash acquired (14.2 Proceeds from sale of cost method investment 3.2 Proceeds from asset sales 5.3 0.2 Purchases of cost and equity method investments (5.2 (8.1 Loans to cost and equity method investees (6.9 (6.6 Purchases of short-term investments (7.1 Maturities of short-term investments 14.1 Net cash used in investing activities (41.8 (36.4 Financing Activities: Change in short-term borrowing, net (18.1 (33.8 Proceeds from short-term borrowing (maturities greater than 90 days) 20.0 Repayment of long-term debt obligations (11.6 (11.4 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3.2 7.9 Repayment of trade receivable advances (23.8 Proceeds from long-term debt obligations 8.0 Share repurchases (11.1 Other (3.6 1.2 Net cash used in financing activities (10.0 (63.0 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3.5 1.0 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 25.4 (49.0 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 39.8 112.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $65.2 $63.6 Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

