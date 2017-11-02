AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER):

Net income of $265.8 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $809.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017

Diluted earnings per share of $1.62 for the third quarter of 2017 and $4.77 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017

Highlights

89 aircraft transactions executed in the third quarter of 2017, including 36 widebody transactions.

99.3% fleet utilization rate for the third quarter of 2017.

7.1 years average age of owned fleet and 6.6 years average remaining lease term.

100% of new aircraft deliveries through 2018 and 91% through 2019 leased.

$8.9 billion of available liquidity.

Adjusted debt/equity ratio of 2.7 to 1.

$55.06 book value per share, an increase of 17% since September 30, 2016.

Repurchased 5.4 million shares in the third quarter of 2017 for $266 million and 19.2 million shares year to date through October 27, 2017 for $888 million.

New $200 million share repurchase program authorized, which will run through March 31, 2018.

Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap, commented: "We are very pleased to report another quarter of consistent earnings. During the third quarter of 2017 we generated $1.62 earnings per share and net income of $265.8 million. The scale of the AerCap platform is evidenced by the 89 aircraft transactions executed this quarter. Our continued focus and disciplined approach to portfolio management was evidenced by the sale of 27 owned aircraft. AerCap's success is underpinned by our highly consistent and disciplined approach to portfolio and liquidity management."

Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Net income of $265.8 million, compared with $225.6 million for the same period in 2016. Diluted earnings per share of $1.62, compared with $1.22 for the same period in 2016.

Net income increased 18%, primarily driven by an increase in net gain on sale of assets. Furthermore, during the third quarter of 2016, we recognized charges related to the downsizing of AeroTurbine. These charges were partially offset by income related to insurance proceeds.

Diluted earnings per share increased 33%, driven by the same factors as net income as well as the repurchase of 30.4 million shares from July 2016 through September 2017.

Revenue and Net Spread

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2017 2016 % increase/

(decrease) 2017 2016 % increase/

(decrease) (U.S. Dollars in millions) (U.S. Dollars in millions) Lease revenue: Basic lease rents $1,038.4 $1,088.0 (5 $3,159.0 $3,333.6 (5 Maintenance rents and other receipts 163.0 91.9 77 357.0 313.2 14 Lease revenue 1,201.4 1,179.9 2 3,516.0 3,646.8 (4 Net gain on sale of assets 63.7 22.4 184 180.6 79.8 126 Other income 8.8 23.8 (63 78.0 57.0 37 Total revenues and other income $1,273.9 $1,226.1 4 $3,774.6 $3,783.6 (0

Basic lease rents were $1,038.4 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared with $1,088.0 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of mid-life and older aircraft during 2016 and 2017. Our average lease assets for the third quarter of 2017 were $34.0 billion, compared with $34.6 billion for the same period in 2016.

Maintenance rents and other receipts were $163.0 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared with $91.9 million for the same period in 2016. The increase was primarily the result of lease terminations during the third quarter of 2017.

Net gain on sale of assets for the third quarter of 2017 was $63.7 million, relating to 27 aircraft sold and eight aircraft reclassified to finance leases, compared with $22.4 million for the same period in 2016, relating to 36 aircraft sold and four aircraft reclassified to finance leases. The increase was primarily due to the timing and composition of asset sales.

Other income for the third quarter of 2017 was $8.8 million, compared with $23.8 million for the same period in 2016. Other income for the third quarter of 2016 included insurance proceeds, partially offset by charges related to the downsizing of AeroTurbine.

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2017 2016 % increase/

(decrease) 2017 2016 % increase/

(decrease) (U.S. Dollars in millions) (U.S. Dollars in millions) Basic lease rents $1,038.4 $1,088.0 (5 $3,159.0 $3,333.6 (5 Interest expense 280.2 273.9 2 840.9 839.2 0 Adjusted for: Mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps (2.0 (1.6 25 (17.6 (20.2 (13 Adjusted interest expense 278.2 272.3 2 823.3 819.0 1 Net interest margin, or net spread (*) $760.2 $815.7 (7 $2,335.7 $2,514.6 (7 Average lease assets $34,035 $34,577 (2 $34,055 $35,078 (3 Annualized net spread (*) 8.9% 9.4% 9.1% 9.6%

(*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to these non-GAAP measures

As shown in the table above, adjusted interest expense was $278.2 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared with $272.3 million for the same period in 2016.

Annualized net spread was 8.9% for the third quarter of 2017, compared with 9.4% for the same period in 2016. The decrease was primarily the result of the lower age of our owned fleet and the higher average cost of debt. Our average cost of debt increased primarily due to the issuance of new longer-term bonds to replace shorter-term ILFC notes, which had lower reported interest expense as a result of ILFC acquisition purchase accounting.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2017 2016 % increase/

(decrease) 2017 2016 % increase/

(decrease) (U.S. Dollars in millions) (U.S. Dollars in millions) Selling, general and administrative expenses $58.3 $55.2 6 $173.1 $177.9 (3 Share-based compensation expenses 25.6 25.6 0 78.9 76.3 3 Total selling, general and administrative expenses $83.9 $80.8 4 $252.0 $254.2 (1

Other Expenses

Asset impairment charges were $45.6 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared with $15.1 million recorded for the same period in 2016. Asset impairment recorded in the third quarter of 2017 primarily related to lease terminations and was more than offset by maintenance revenue recognized as a result of these lease terminations. Leasing expenses were $137.8 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared with $128.7 million for the same period in 2016. The increase in leasing expenses was primarily related to higher maintenance rights expense associated with maintenance activity during the third quarter of 2017. Restructuring related expenses were nil for the third quarter of 2017, compared with $29.0 million for the same period in 2016. Restructuring related expenses in the third quarter 2016 related to the downsizing of AeroTurbine.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the full year 2017 is expected to be 12.5%, compared with the effective tax rate of 14.5% for the full year 2016. It is impacted by the source and amount of earnings among our different tax jurisdictions. The higher effective tax rate in 2016 included a valuation allowance related to the AeroTurbine losses.

Our effective tax rate was 11.5% for the third quarter of 2017, compared to 16.5% for the same period in 2016. Our effective tax rate in any quarter can be impacted by revisions to the estimated full year rate.

Book Value Per Share

September 30,

2017 December 31,

2016 September 30,

2016 (U.S. Dollars in millions, except share and per share data) Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity $8,546.5 $8,524.4 $8,369.5 Ordinary shares outstanding 158,015,881 176,247,154 181,743,634 Unvested restricted stock (2,805,996 (3,426,810 (3,327,489 Ordinary shares outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock) 155,209,885 172,820,344 178,416,145 Book value per ordinary share outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock) $55.06 $49.33 $46.91

Book value per share has increased 17% since September 30, 2016.

Financial Position

September 30,

2017 December 31,

2016 % increase/

(decrease) over

December 31,

2016 (U.S. Dollars in millions, except debt/equity ratio) Total cash (incl. restricted) $1,786.2 $2,364.6 (24 Total assets 41,006.7 41,620.5 (1 Debt 27,287.6 27,717.0 (2 Total liabilities 32,404.1 33,038.2 (2 Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity 8,546.5 8,524.4 0 Total equity 8,602.6 8,582.3 0 Adjusted debt (*) 25,083.4 24,931.6 1 Adjusted equity (*) 9,352.6 9,332.3 0 Adjusted debt/equity ratio (*) 2.7 to 1 2.7 to 1 0

(*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to these non-GAAP measures

As of September 30, 2017, AerCap's portfolio consisted of 1,506 aircraft that were owned, on order or managed (including aircraft owned by AerDragon, a non-consolidated joint venture). The average age of our owned fleet as of September 30, 2017 was 7.1 years and the average remaining contracted lease term was 6.6 years.

Share Repurchase Program

Our Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program authorizing total repurchases of up to $200 million of AerCap ordinary shares through March 31, 2018. Repurchases under the program may be made through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable U.S. federal securities laws. The timing of repurchases and the exact number of common shares to be purchased will be determined by the Company's management, in its discretion, and will depend upon market conditions and other factors. The program will be funded using the Company's cash on hand and cash generated from operations. The program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

In July 2017, our Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing total repurchases of up to $250 million of AerCap ordinary shares through December 31, 2017. In October 2017, this share repurchase program was extended to run through March 31, 2018.

Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release

The financial information presented in this press release is not audited.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

The following is a definition of non-GAAP measures used in this press release. We believe these measures may further assist investors in their understanding of our operational performance.

Adjusted debt/equity ratio. This measure is the ratio obtained by dividing adjusted debt by adjusted equity.

Adjusted debt means consolidated total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and less a 50% equity credit with respect to certain long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted equity means total equity, plus the 50% equity credit relating to the long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted debt and adjusted equity are adjusted by the 50% equity credit to reflect the equity nature of those financing arrangements and to provide information that is consistent with definitions under certain of our debt covenants. We believe this measure may further assist investors in their understanding of our capital structure and leverage.

Adjusted Debt/Equity Ratio

September 30,

2017 December 31,

2016 (U.S. Dollars in millions, except

debt/equity ratio) Debt $27,288 $27,717 Adjusted for: Cash and cash equivalents (1,454 (2,035 50% credit for long-term subordinated debt (750 (750 Adjusted debt $25,084 $24,932 Equity $8,603 $8,582 Adjusted for: 50% credit for long-term subordinated debt 750 750 Adjusted equity $9,353 $9,332 Adjusted debt/equity ratio 2.7 to 1 2.7 to 1

Net interest margin, or net spread and annualized net spread

Net interest margin, or net spread is the difference between basic lease rents and interest expense, excluding the impact of the mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps. Annualized net spread is net spread for the applicable period, scaled to a one year period. We believe these measures may further assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to the earnings of our leasing activities. These measures reflect the impact from changes in the number of aircraft leased, lease rates and utilization rates, as well as the impact from changes in the amount of debt and interest rates.

Conference Call

In connection with the earnings release, management will host an earnings conference call today, Thursday, November 2, 2017, at 8:30 am Eastern Daylight Time. The call can be accessed live by dialing (U.S./Canada) +1 323 794 2130 or (International) +353 1 246 5621 and referencing code 8149387 at least 5 minutes before start time, or by visiting AerCap's website at www.aercap.com under "Investor Relations."

The webcast replay will be archived in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website for one year. For further details and to register for this event please email: aercap@instinctif.com.

For further information, contact Brian Canniffe: +353 1 418 0461 (bcanniffe@aercap.com) or Mark Walter (Instinctif Partners): +44 20 7457 2020 (aercap@instinctif.com).

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of September 30, 2017, 1,506 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements." In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv.

AerCap Holdings N.V. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $1,454,233 $2,035,447 Restricted cash 331,964 329,180 Trade receivables 76,107 64,923 Flight equipment held for operating leases, net 31,578,319 31,501,973 Maintenance rights intangible and lease premium, net 1,673,442 2,167,925 Flight equipment held for sale 200,431 107,392 Net investment in finance and sales-type leases 986,502 755,882 Prepayments on flight equipment 3,331,830 3,265,979 Other intangibles, net 363,306 397,101 Deferred income tax assets 214,973 215,445 Other assets 795,623 779,206 Total Assets $41,006,730 $41,620,453 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $1,033,227 $1,132,536 Accrued maintenance liability 2,568,184 2,750,576 Lessee deposit liability 829,152 859,099 Debt 27,287,634 27,716,999 Deferred income tax liabilities 685,938 578,979 Total liabilities 32,404,135 33,038,189 Ordinary share capital €0.01 par value, 350,000,000 ordinary shares authorized as of September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016; 172,847,345 and 187,847,345 ordinary shares issued and 158,015,881 and 176,247,154 ordinary shares outstanding (including 2,805,996 and 3,426,810 unvested restricted stock) as of September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 2,117 2,282 Additional paid-in capital 3,926,837 4,505,019 Treasury shares, at cost (14,831,464 and 11,600,191 ordinary shares as of September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively) (695,252 (490,092 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (347 (1,769 Accumulated retained earnings 5,313,120 4,509,007 Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity 8,546,475 8,524,447 Non-controlling interest 56,120 57,817 Total Equity 8,602,595 8,582,264 Total Liabilities and Equity $41,006,730 $41,620,453

AerCap Holdings N.V. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues and other income Lease revenue $1,201,441 $1,179,849 $3,515,965 $3,646,751 Net gain on sale of assets 63,715 22,397 180,568 79,841 Other income 8,752 23,814 77,951 56,982 Total Revenues and other income 1,273,908 1,226,060 3,774,484 3,783,574 Expenses Depreciation and amortization 428,327 439,905 1,301,873 1,357,803 Asset impairment 45,603 15,077 50,903 70,179 Interest expense 280,195 273,905 840,891 839,182 Leasing expenses 137,834 128,675 396,588 439,224 Restructuring related expenses 28,976 14,605 45,117 Selling, general and administrative expenses 83,920 80,750 252,035 254,244 Total Expenses 975,879 967,288 2,856,895 3,005,749 Income before income taxes and income of investments accounted for under the equity method 298,029 258,772 917,589 777,825 Provision for income taxes (34,158 (42,711 (114,699 (112,784 Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method 2,232 4,317 7,319 9,060 Net income $266,103 $220,378 $810,209 $674,101 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest (256 5,249 (309 7,879 Net income attributable to AerCap Holdings N.V. $265,847 $225,627 $809,900 $681,980 Basic earnings per share $1.68 $1.24 $4.95 $3.61 Diluted earnings per share $1.62 $1.22 $4.77 $3.55 Weighted average shares outstanding basic 158,372,466 181,710,294 163,769,226 188,752,244 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 164,411,228 185,326,517 169,836,856 191,874,286

AerCap Holdings N.V. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2017 2016 Net income $810,209 $674,101 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,301,873 1,357,803 Asset impairment 50,903 70,179 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 50,099 41,657 Amortization of lease premium intangibles 10,828 15,217 Amortization of fair value adjustment on debt (154,336 (265,520 Accretion of fair value adjustment on deposits and maintenance liabilities 24,205 40,188 Maintenance rights write off 405,406 484,059 Maintenance liability release to income (184,940 (308,810 Net gain on sale of assets (180,568 (79,841 Deferred income taxes 106,745 107,808 Restructuring related expenses 5,097 33,588 Other 101,159 110,125 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (2,688 73,745 Other assets 76,124 151,999 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (4,211 (60,306 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,415,905 2,445,992 Purchase of flight equipment (2,268,294 (1,813,584 Proceeds from sale or disposal of assets 1,200,732 1,828,122 Prepayments on flight equipment (942,736 (602,363 Collections of finance and sales-type leases 68,569 49,993 Movement in restricted cash (2,784 (5,551 Other (35,876 (13,198 Net cash used in investing activities (1,980,389 (556,581 Issuance of debt 3,943,152 3,036,434 Repayment of debt (4,219,708 (4,434,252 Debt issuance costs paid (57,283 (27,878 Maintenance payments received 571,292 609,852 Maintenance payments returned (374,952 (390,071 Security deposits received 116,898 117,373 Security deposits returned (131,608 (187,202 Dividend paid to non-controlling interest holders (266 (10,501 Repurchase of shares and tax withholdings on share-based compensation (863,905 (778,868 Net cash used in financing activities (1,016,380 (2,065,113 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (580,864 (175,702 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (350 623 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,035,447 2,403,098 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $1,454,233 $2,228,019

