Comprend Acquires Excite Communications

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Comprend are delighted to announce the acquisition of Excite Communications, one of the UK's top digital corporate communications agencies.

"This is great news for everyone, except our competitors!" said Phil Marchant, Managing Director of Comprend in London. "We've long admired Excite's work, and coveted their superb client base which includes GKN, BP, Cinven, Ashtead Group and AFME. Most importantly, we have the same philosophy on world-class client service and delivery."

The owners of Excite, Janaka Podiralahamy and David Graham, remarked: "Over the years we have had offers for Excite from other competitors in our space, but we weren't interested in just handing over 10 years of hard work to a client grabber. We wanted something we could really believe in for the future, and that was Comprend. Together we have the scale to really disrupt the digital corporate communications market, and we're going to do just that."

Comprend UK's management team: Janaka Podiralahamy, James Handslip, David Graham, Phil Marchant together with Comprend's CEO Staffan Lindgren.

Combining the two agencies will offer Comprend's clients even greater access to highly skilled and experienced consulting, design, client service and development teams. Clients will also have access to the vast historical data of Webranking by Comprend, the world's longest running and biggest survey of corporate websites from across the globe, and access to our parent company H&H Group's global network of communications agencies.

It will mean that Comprend will offer and deliver an unrivalled level of consultancy and service for both current clients and companies ambitious to offer the best in digital corporate communications.

Phil Marchant noted, "Comprend now has some of the biggest clients around on our roster, including GKN, Provident Financial, Ericsson, PostNord, William Hill, Informa, Vattenfall and BP. We are very excited about the future of working with such prestigious companies and delivering the best corporate websites in the world, but also mindful that not everyone has the biggest budget or ambition. As such, we are also finding excellent traction in our straightforward, value for money Website as a Service offer - that already has many clients using our no-fuss, fast and economical approach to digital communications for those on a tighter budget."

Phil Marchant, Managing Director Comprend UK

For more information please contact:

Phil

phil.marchant@comprend.com

+44 (0)77400-933-415

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/comprend/r/comprend-acquires-excite-communications,c2381443

The following files are available for download: