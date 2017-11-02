Periscope By McKinsey and Dynamic Yield Announce Global Alliance for Enhanced Multichannel Personalization

NEW YORK and LONDON, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Periscope/sup> By McKinsey, a suite of Marketing and Sales solutions, today announced that it has forged a global alliance with Dynamic Yield , a leading personalization solution provider, currently personalizing content for more than 600 million monthly active users. The alliance will deliver an end-to-end solution that will enable CMOs and their marketing teams to drive enhanced personalization to consumers faster, increasing the number of relevant, individualized interactions (at scale) on a global level.

As marketers continue to search for methods to increase the speed and precision of their messages and offers, consumers - likewise - are raising their expectations of how companies should engage them in more personalized ways.

"This global alliance is going to offer our clients game-changing personalization offerings. Periscope Personalization Advisor will combine Dynamic Yield's best-in-class personalization technology with Periscope's analytics solutions and capability building programs to help companies stimulate consumer demand across channels and touch points. The new Agile Marketing capabilities we'll jointly deliver will transform the way our clients work," said Brian Elliott, Managing Partner of Periscope By McKinsey



As a leader in the space, Dynamic Yield's advanced machine learning engines will make it easier to deliver truly individualized experiences across customer touchpoints and for marketers to gain the real-time intelligence about what is working and what is not.



"Collaborating with Periscope By McKinsey is very exciting for us. The integration between Periscope's deep expertise in personalization and digital transformation, and our leading technology platform will give clients the ability and the know-how to completely transform their multichannel marketing programs, achieving even better results than before," noted Liad Agmon, CEO of Dynamic Yield.

The alliance will enable both organizations to stay ahead of the curve by co-developing next-generation marketing capabilities. "The race to achieve true one-to-one marketing is only accelerating," says Julien Boudet, global leader of McKinsey's work in personalization. "To enable full, cross-channel communications at scale with increased collaboration between stakeholders and technologies, marketers need a more effective engine. This platform provides marketing teams with the tools needed to deliver against this challenge."

About Dynamic Yield

Dynamic Yield's personalization technology stack helps marketers increase revenue by automatically personalizing each customer interaction across the web, mobile web, mobile apps and email. The company's advanced customer segmentation engine uses machine learning to build actionable customer segments in real time, enabling marketers to take instant action via personalization, recommendations, automatic optimization & real-time messaging. Dynamic Yield personalizes the experiences of more than 600 million users globally and counts industry leaders like Under Armour, Urban Outfitters, Sephora & Ocado among its many customers. Headquartered in New York, the company has 6 offices across the world.

About Periscope/sup> By McKinsey

Founded in 2007, the Periscope/sup> By McKinsey platform combines world-leading intellectual property, prescriptive analytics and cloud based tools with expert support and training. It's a unique combination that drives revenue growth, both now and into the future. The platform offers a suite of Marketing & Sales solutions that accelerate and sustain commercial transformation for businesses. Periscope leverages its world-leading IP (especially from McKinsey but also other partners) and best-in-class technology to enable transparency into Big Data, actionable insights and new ways of working that drive lasting performance improvement, and a sustainable 2-7% increase in return on sales (ROS). With a truly global reach, the portfolio of solutions is comprised of: Insight Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Customer Experience Solutions, Category Solutions, Pricing Solutions, Performance Solutions and Sales Solutions. These are complemented by ongoing client service and custom capability building programs.

To learn more about how Periscope's solutions and experts are helping businesses continually drive better performance, visit http://www.periscope-solutions.com/

