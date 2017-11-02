Telefónica Chile evolves core network

WASHINGTON, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Telefónica Chile selects Ericsson for full virtualization of its network functions, becoming the first operator in the country to deploy a virtualized core network

- Ericsson Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) solution to be deployed, enabling flexible network transformation to be prepared for 5G and IoT

- Enables faster time-to-market for innovative products and services for a diverse set of new use cases

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been selected by Telefónica Chile, the largest mobile network operator and internet service provider in the country, to completely virtualize the operator's core network.

A fully virtualized core network provides the operator with faster time-to-market of innovative new products and services that capture the opportunities presented by use cases in 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Under the terms of the new deal, Ericsson will deploy its Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) solution, including virtual EPC, virtual IMS, virtual AAA and NFVi. This provides Telefónica Chile with the largest number of virtualized telco applications in a shared resource environment known as UNICA.

Nicolás Brancoli, Head of Customer Unit South Latin America, says: "As market leaders in key 5G technologies such as NFV and SDN, Ericsson is helping operators around the world to evolve their existing networks toward 5G. With this deal, we will deliver the first 5G Ready Core network in the country to Telefónica Chile, enabling the operator to cement its leadership position in the region well into the future."

Ericsson will virtualize all telecommunications applications into a shared environment known as UNICA, with three datacenters in operation across the country. Installation, project management, network optimization, training and Managed Services are part of the agreement. Complete rollout and live service is expected during Q2, 2018.

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

FOLLOW US:

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

www.youtube.com/ericsson

Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Our organization consists of more than 111,000 experts who provide customers in 180 countries with innovative solutions and services. Together we are building a more connected future where anyone and any industry is empowered to reach their full potential. Net sales in 2016 were SEK 222.6 billion (USD 24.5 billion). The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on NASDAQ in New York.Read more onwww.ericsson.com.

CONTACT:

MORE INFORMATION AT:

News Center

media.relations@ericsson.com

(+46-10-719-69-92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com

(+46-10-719-00-00)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/telefonica-chile-evolves-core-network,c2380911

The following files are available for download: