BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/17 -- Justice Danielle Turcotte of the Superior Court of Quebec, Commercial Division, has renewed the stay of proceedings provided for in the initial order issued in respect of Strateco Resources Inc. ("Strateco") under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") until April 30, 2019. It is expected that this stay extension will allow for a hearing on Strateco's appeal of the decision rendered on June 21, 2017 by the Honourable Denis Jacques, J.C.S., in connection with Strateco's lawsuit of $182,684,575 against the Attorney General of Quebec on behalf of the Government of Quebec and the Minister of the Environment.

Court of Appeal of Quebec

Strateco's factum to Court of Appeal of Quebec was filed on October 19, 2017. It is available on Strateco's website: www.stratecoinc.com.

