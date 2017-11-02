Regulatory News:

PROPOSED ADOPTION OF THE CHINESE NAME

POLL RESULTS OF

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON

2 NOVEMBER 2017

The Company announces that the proposed resolution as set out in the notice of the EGM was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 2 November 2017.

United Company RUSAL Plc ("Company") announces that the adoption of the Chinese name of the Company was approved by resolution of the Shareholders at the EGM held on 2 November 2017. The resolution as set out in the notice of the EGM dated 29 September 2017 was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll. The adoption of the Chinese name of the Company will be effective upon registration of the Chinese name with the Registrar of Companies in Jersey and thereafter the Chinese name of the Company will read as "??". The Company will then carry out all necessary filing procedures with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as defined in the circular of the Company dated 29 September 2017 ("Circular

The poll results in respect of the resolution proposed at the EGM were as follows:

Resolution proposed at the EGM Number of votes (%) For Against Abstain To approve the adoption of Chinese

name "??" as the name of the

Company in Chinese and the

consequential amendments to the

memorandum and articles of

association of the Company

accordingly and to authorise any one

director of the Company to execute

all documents and do all acts or things

to implement and/or effect the

Adoption of Chinese Name of the

Company as detailed in the Notice of

EGM. 12,694,330,874

(100%) 0

(0%) 0 The resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

The total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against each and every resolution at the EGM was 15,193,014,862 Shares, representing the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the EGM. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolution at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules, and there were no Shares of holders that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the EGM. None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the EGM. The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

By Order of the board of directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying

Company Secretary

2 November 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

