RelationEdge Announces the Acquisition of Main Path Marketing and Launch of a Full-Service Marketing Cloud Practice

With the Recent Acquisition and Key Additions to their Staff, RelationEdge will be Expanding their Offerings and Services

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / RelationEdge is excited to announce the acquisition of Main Path Marketing, a full-service digital marketing agency, and the hiring Salesforce leaders Chris Zullo, Karisa Booth, and Austin Zoutis.

The acquisition of Main Path Marketing, and hiring of Zullo, Booth, and Zoutis will allow RelationEdge to expand their offering to implement Salesforce Marketing Cloud and provide managed services in digital marketing for companies.

To learn more about RelationEdge and the services that they offer, please visit http://relationedge.com/contact-us/.

Matt Stoyka, Founder & CEO of RelationEdge, said he is delighted with the recent acquisition of Main Path Marketing and the positive effect the digital marketing agency will have on RelationEdge's capabilities in marketing. He is also pleased to have Zullo, Booth and Zoutis on board and is looking forward to working with them.

"At RelationEdge (R), we are focused on taking a business' process, making it more effective and then leveraging technology to implement and support it." Stoyka said, adding that their methodology is based on a Process First, Technology Second(R) approach to solving business problems.

"We've hired Chris, Karisa and Austin as leaders in the space - people who have built Marketing Cloud practices, have experience within agencies and consumer retail businesses, and are well-versed in marketing automation and applications of marketing technology. These three executives combined with the agency team gives us a full solution, with no gaps in what we provide to the client," Stoyka added.

Zullo, who is VP Solutions, Marketing Cloud, is a Salesforce MVP with more than 15 years of experience delivering effective CRM and digital marketing solutions working with a wide range of platforms and fluidly picking up new ones.

Booth, who is a Salesforce Platform Architect, has more than 7 years of experience working on the Salesforce.com platform and is a 9 times certified Salesforce Professional. She consulted clients in both new Salesforce implementations (all clouds) and helped fix and/or enhance currently live instances of Salesforce.

As Regional Vice President - West, Zoutis brings more than 11 years of experience working with the Salesforce.com ecosystem. Zoutis has an executive and management consultant approach to clients with news salesforce.com implementations or process optimizations.

Ilana Plumer, Senior Director of Marketing for Main Path Marketing, is also pleased to work with RelationEdge.

"Through my work with Main Path Marketing, I have strived to integrate content marketing with social media, digital PR and email marketing," Plumer said. "The Main Path team is looking forward to becoming part of RelationEdge and expanding their marketing offering."

About RelationEdge:

RelationEdge was founded in 2013 in San Diego, California, and has now expanded to encompass ten offices across the United States. RelationEdge helps companies implement Salesforce and offer ongoing managed services, providing a custom engineered technology solution that will improve business processes, solve their clients' biggest challenges, and improve sales results. For more information, please visit http://relationedge.com/.

About Main Path Marketing:

Main Path Marketing is a full service content marketing agency founded in 2007. They leverage SEO, Email, Social Media, Paid Media and Digital PR to get that content seen by the right audience. For more information, please visit http://mainpath.com.

Contact:

Amber Masciorini

amasciorini@mainpath.com

858-256-6543

SOURCE: RelationEdge