NVR Server Market Global Growth Forecast at 14.52% CAGR to 2021

Commenting on the NVR server market (network video recorder) report, an analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing popularity of VSaaS. Vendors in the global IP video surveillance market are offering cloud-based video surveillance or VSaaS. Using VSaaS, companies can benefit from numerous advantages such as pay-per-use, easy deployment, low initial investment and maintenance, and instant access. VSaaS is rapidly being adopted in small to large enterprises and governments. In addition, due to the low-entry barriers, a large number of vendors are entering the market and providing VSaaS. The VSaaS model includes various services such as on- and off-site storage, remote video monitoring, cloud-based video content analytics, and real-time monitoring via the Internet according to ReportsnReports.com.

According to the NVR server market (network video recorder) report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing security concerns. Increased instances of terrorist attacks have resulted in increased spending by governments and institutions worldwide on video surveillance. Large enterprises and governments of different countries are increasingly using video surveillance equipment to curb such anti-social activities these days. For instance, in the Netherlands, the government is planning to install IP cameras near railway stations for public safety. Stringent regulations have also been passed by governments to increase security by installing video surveillance equipment in public locations such as airports, hospitals, hypermarkets, hotels, railway stations, malls, and hotels. A recent instance has been the attack on French magazine Charlie Hebdo's office in Paris that killed many people. The footage of criminals was captured by cameras installed in the premises that helped the police identify the criminals.

The analysts forecast global NVR server market to grow at a CAGR of 14.52% during the period 2017-2021. Key players in the global NVR server market: Axis Communications, Bosch security systems, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, Honeywell security, and Tyco. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: ADT, Avigilon, AxxonSoft, FLIR Systems, Genetec, Hanwha Techwin, MOBOTIX, Motorola, Panasonic, S2 Security, Salient Systems, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Toshiba.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of NVR server market is Integration issues. One of the major challenges faced by the vendors in the market is the integration of their products with other security solutions. In many cases, end-users choose assembled surveillance systems instead of the complete package. In this scenario, there can be an integration issue, in which the specification of a particular product offered by one vendor might not be compatible with those offered by another vendor. This can limit the purchase of individual surveillance cameras, encoders, NVR servers, and software. This will have a negative impact on the rate of adoption of video surveillance systems, affecting the revenue flow in the market.

