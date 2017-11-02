Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) today announced that Software AG's North America President and COO, Kevin Niblock, has been appointed to the company's Extended Executive Board.

Karl-Heinz Streibich, President and Chief Executive Officer, Software AG said: "This appointment brings our North American market requirements closer to the company's management board and reinforces the strategic importance of, and investment in, the region for Software AG. Since Kevin took over our North American operations, we have seen a progressive increase in revenue and customer satisfaction, especially with our Digital Business Platform."

The North American market has taken on greater importance to Software AG, as it grows its client base to include major U.S.-based corporations and government agencies. The company has offices in major locations across North America and has significant clients in all US states and Canada.

Kevin Niblock noted: "This new position provides Software AG's growing North American client base with access to a global perspective on digital transformation. This is a very exciting time to be with Software AG as we continue to see growing market adoption of our Digital Business Platform and our new Internet of Things offerings. I look forward to further engaging with our clients and partners in North America and working with the entire Software AG team to successfully execute our strategy."

Originally from Canada, Kevin Niblock lived and worked in several different parts of North America including Boston and Atlanta. A dynamic executive with a career in sales, business development and management, he has held senior leadership positions at Tibco and Parametric Technology Corporation (PTC). He holds a BA in Economics and Business.

About Software AG

Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) helps companies with their digital transformation. With Software AG's Digital Business Platform, companies can better interact with their customers and bring them on new 'digital' journeys, promote unique value propositions, and create new business opportunities. In the Internet of Things (IoT) market, Software AG enables enterprises to integrate, connect and manage IoT components as well as analyze data and predict future events based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Digital Business Platform is built on decades of uncompromising software development, IT experience and technological leadership. Software AG has more than 4,500 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of €872 million in 2016. To learn more, visit www.softwareag.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102005927/en/

Contacts:

Software AG

Maya Smith, 703-390-7432

maya.smith@softwareag.com