WINNIPEG, MB--(Marketwired - November 02, 2017) - Librestream Technologies Inc., a leader in remote expert systems for enterprise, and Olympus Scientific Solutions Americas, a leading industrial inspection equipment manufacturer, are pleased to announce that Olympus is now offering Librestream's Onsight platform to provide additional functionality to their product portfolio. Using Onsight, Olympus customers in industries including aerospace, manufacturing and oil & gas, can share live visuals from remote visual inspection (RVI) and non-destructive testing (NDT) instruments with remote experts for rapid decision making in the field.

"Onsight compliments the capabilities of the Olympus Scientific Cloud to deliver a rich collaboration experience. The ability to instantly share visuals of the environment and from Olympus test instruments is important to our customers as they look for ways to leverage experts across their organizations," states Karen Smith, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Marketing at Olympus. Smith continues, "Librestream has over a decade of experience in remote collaboration, especially in low bandwidth environments, which is often where our customers operate."

The Librestream solution includes Onsight Connect collaboration software and the Onsight 400R Collaboration Hub device to connect to Olympus videoscopes, ultrasound and other test instruments.

"Olympus is an innovator in the global scientific and imaging marketplace, and we are pleased to be working with them on a valuable IoT solution," said Kerry Thacher, President & CEO, Librestream. He adds, "The Onsight platform complements the Olympus product capabilities by enabling remote collaboration across the Olympus RVI and NDT portfolio."

About Olympus:

Olympus Corporation operates in industrial, medical, and consumer markets, specializing in optics, electronics, and precision engineering. Olympus is a world-leading manufacturer of innovative test and measurement solutions that are used in industrial and research applications ranging from aerospace, power generation, petrochemical, civil infrastructure, and automotive to consumer products.

For more information about Olympus' line of nondestructive testing products, visit www.olympus-ims.com.

About Librestream

Librestream Technologies Inc. is the leader in developing innovative mobile video collaboration solutions for NDT, field service, manufacturing, energy and public sector industries. Deployed globally, the Onsight collaboration platform brings the eyes and ears of experts into the field virtually to immediately resolve issues and inspect assets.

To learn more about Librestream, visit http://www.librestream.com/

To learn more about Librestream's NDT/RVI remote inspection solutions, visit: http://www.librestream.com/products/onsight-collaboration-hub.

