TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/17 -- Eastmain Resources Inc. ("Eastmain" or the "Company") (TSX: ER)(OTCQX: EANRF) welcomes you to join its executives at three upcoming November conferences, at which the company is exhibiting and presenting. For more information, please visit www.eastmain.com.

Precious Metals Summit, Zurich (November 7-8, 2017)

Eastmain President and CEO presentation on Tuesday November 7 @ 4:15 pm, Room 1 Precious Metals Summits are by-invitation events designed to help institutional investors and corporate development executives from senior mining companies identify some of the most prospective precious metals producers, developers and explorers from around the globe. The Summits offer delegates the opportunity to meet one-on-one with senior management, attend corporate presentations and listen to best-in-class keynote speakers.

Silver and Gold Summit, San Francisco (November 20-21, 2017)

Booth # 304 Eastmain President and CEO presentation on Monday November 20 @ 1:20 pm, Resource Hall The Silver and Gold Summit facilitates discussions and debates on precious metals trends, geopolitical risk and investment opportunities within the natural resource economy. Gathering the top thought leaders, CEO's, investment professionals and retail investors from around the world, the Silver and Gold Summit provides an unmatched opportunity for investors to get a behind the scenes look at how to make money investing in the resource industry.

Quebec Mines 2017, Quebec City (November 20-23, 2017)

Booth # 309 Eastmain VP Exploration presentation on Thursday November 23 @ 9:55 am, Room 303-AB Clearwater Gold Project: New Resources - New Ideas and Interpretations Quebec Mines is an annual conference organized for over 35 years by Quebec's Department of Energy and Natural Resources. Its objective is to promote Quebec's mineral potential from a sustainable development perspective. This unique conference brings together personalities from across the mining world.

About Eastmain Resources Inc. (TSX: ER)

Eastmain is a Canadian exploration company with 100% interest in the Eau Claire and Eastmain Mine gold deposits, both of which are located within the James Bay District of Quebec. Clearwater, host of the Eau Claire deposit, is the Company's core asset with access to superior infrastructure in a favourable mining jurisdiction. Eastmain also holds a pipeline of exploration projects in this new Canadian mining district, including being a partner in the Eleonore South Joint Venture.

Forward- Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or timing of future plans, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect to the potential success of the Company's future exploration and development strategies and the timing of any mineral resource update on any of the Company's properties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Eastmain, including, but not limited to the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, the availability of financing, timely completion of proposed studies and technical reports, and risks associated with the exploration, development and mining industry generally such as economic factors as they affect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in interest rates, safety and security, political, social or economic developments, environmental risks, insurance risks, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, personnel relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of Mineral Resources, contests over property title, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

Claude Lemasson, President and CEO

+1 647-347-3765

lemasson@eastmain.com



Joe Fazzini, CFO and VP Corporate Development

+1 647-347-3735

fazzini@eastmain.com



Alison Dwoskin, Manager Investor Relations

+1 647-347-3735

dwoskin@eastmain.com



