sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,105 Euro		-0,186
-1,08 %
WKN: 851144 ISIN: US3696041033 Ticker-Symbol: GEC 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,043
17,051
17:11
17,051
17,059
17:10
02.11.2017 | 16:16
(9 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Xenon Lights Market 2017-2022 - Key Players are Osram, General Electric, Philips, Stanley Electric and Hella

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Xenon Lights Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global xenon lights market reached a value of US$ 4.5 Billion in 2016.

The growth aspects of the market are projected to be propelled by the evolution of new applications of xenon. In automobiles, xenon lights are used as headlights to ensure visibility for the driver and indicate the position of other vehicles. They are also used to enhance the design and appearance of modern cars. Moreover, design-oriented driving enthusiasts use xenon lights to customize the underbody and interior of their cars. As a result, the thriving automobile industry is enhancing the demand for the xenon lights.

Further, with growing popularity of ambient lighting, the consumers are valuing interior lighting design and colour which has compelled the vendors to use xenon lights for interior lighting.

The market is expected to reach a value of more than US$ 8 Billion by 2022, exhibiting a CAGR of more than 10% during 2017-2022.

Some of the key global players are Osram, General Electric, Philips, Stanley Electric and Hella.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Xenon Lights Market



6 Market Breakup by Application



7 Market Breakup by Region



8 Xenon Lights Manufacturing Process



9 Competitive Landscape


  • General Electric
  • Hella
  • Osram
  • Philips
  • Stanley Electric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dwwgh7/xenon_lights

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire