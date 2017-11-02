Global Xenon Lights Market 2017-2022 - Key Players are Osram, General Electric, Philips, Stanley Electric and Hella

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Xenon Lights Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global xenon lights market reached a value of US$ 4.5 Billion in 2016.

The growth aspects of the market are projected to be propelled by the evolution of new applications of xenon. In automobiles, xenon lights are used as headlights to ensure visibility for the driver and indicate the position of other vehicles. They are also used to enhance the design and appearance of modern cars. Moreover, design-oriented driving enthusiasts use xenon lights to customize the underbody and interior of their cars. As a result, the thriving automobile industry is enhancing the demand for the xenon lights.

Further, with growing popularity of ambient lighting, the consumers are valuing interior lighting design and colour which has compelled the vendors to use xenon lights for interior lighting.

The market is expected to reach a value of more than US$ 8 Billion by 2022, exhibiting a CAGR of more than 10% during 2017-2022.

Some of the key global players are Osram, General Electric, Philips, Stanley Electric and Hella.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Xenon Lights Market

6 Market Breakup by Application

7 Market Breakup by Region

8 Xenon Lights Manufacturing Process

9 Competitive Landscape

General Electric

Hella

Osram

Philips

Stanley Electric

