Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2017) - Lightning Ventures (CSE: LVI) (FSE: 1HM) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lightning Industries, has been engaged by Blue Marble Resources to provide tank-cleaning services. The final terms of the contract, which covers 60 oil storage tanks, will be established once tank inspections and analysis have been completed.

Don Rainwater, CEO, stated: "Blue Marble is a large and recognized operator in Texas and they have numerous oil wells and leases. This is a substantial initiative for the company and this contract could serve as a door opener to other large operators."

Blue Marble Resources is headquartered in Houston, Texas and operates 80 leases in the South Texas region.

Lightning Ventures, an oil and gas industrial services company, operates a specialty manufacturing business based in Hobbs, New Mexico through its subsidiary Lightning Industries, Inc., which provides products to enhance efficiency and increase the production of oil and gas wells.

Crude oils in storage tanks tend to separate into light and heavy phases. The heavier fluid, known as sludge, accumulates on the tank bottoms. Sludge not only reduces storage capacity but can also enter into pipelines disrupting downline production.

The shares are trading at $0.03, and with 140 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $4.2 million.

For more information, please visit www.lightningind.com, contact Don Rainwater, CEO, at 210-535-5700, or email don@rainwater-investments.com.

