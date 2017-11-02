LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company')

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company has been notified by Peter Clarke, Non-Executive Chairman, that on 2 November 2017 he purchased 30,000 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £7.46 per share.

Following this transaction, Peter Clarke has an interest in the Company of 44,000 common shares, representing 0.0220%.

The notification, made in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), is set out below:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Clarke 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lancashire Holdings Limited b) LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common Shares of US$0.50 each



ISIN: BMG5361W1047 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £7.459685 30,000 d) Aggregated information

30,000

£223,790.55 e) Date of the transaction 2017-11- 02 f) Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification